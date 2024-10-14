Buccaneers’ $60 Million Star WR Predicted to Land in NFC West

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouldn’t ever be surprised by the production they get from veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin. Still, what he’s done so far in the 2024 regular season has been remarkable.

Godwin, who is in his eighth season, is working on his fourth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards and through 6 games in 2024, he leads the Buccaneers and is third in the NFL with 43 receptions for 511 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

Godwin’s latest virtuoso performance came in a 51-27 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, with 11 receptions for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a thrilling, 55-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the third quarter.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder predicts that Godwin, who is in the final year of a 3-year, $60 million contract, will sign with the NFC West’s Arizona Cardinals when he becomes an unrestricted free agent following this season.