Buccaneers’ Jalon Daniels Sends Personal Message Ahead of First NFL Start

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 4 searching for their first win of the 2026 season. Tampa Bay hosts the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium after opening the year with three straight losses.

The Buccaneers will also have a major change at quarterback. Baker Mayfield is unavailable after suffering a dislocated right thumb during the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. His absence ends a run of 57 consecutive starts for Tampa Bay, including the postseason.

Green Bay enters the matchup with a 1-2 record and its own injury concerns. Tampa Bay must adjust across the roster while relying on a rookie quarterback in a game that could prevent the team from falling to 0-4.

Jalon Daniels Calls First NFL Start a Dream Come True

Jalon Daniels is making his first NFL start for the Buccaneers after going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Kansas quarterback earned the backup role behind Mayfield during training camp and now has an unexpected opportunity against Green Bay.

Daniels described the moment as a major personal milestone.

“I don’t even know if I can put it into words,” Daniels said. “It’s a dream come true. It’s a dream come true to even play for an NFL organization. To be able to go out there and have my first NFL start, it means everything.”

The rookie also explained that he has prepared for this opportunity throughout the season, even before Mayfield’s injury changed the quarterback situation.

“Every single week I prepare as if I’m going to get the starting reps,” Daniels said.

Daniels went undrafted after spending six seasons at Kansas. He finished his college career with 9,282 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns, ranking second in program history in both categories.

The Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent in May. He then competed with Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak for the backup position and won the job after a strong preseason.

Daniels completed 61.4% of his passes for 239 yards and one touchdown in three preseason games. He also rushed for 37 yards and scored once on the ground.

He now becomes the first undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game in Buccaneers history.

Buccaneers Adjust Around Jalon Daniels Against Packers

Daniels will take over an offense that must operate without Mayfield. The veteran quarterback suffered the thumb injury against Minnesota and is expected to miss at least three weeks.

His return timeline depends on when he can grip the football properly. Mayfield’s absence could last several weeks.

The Buccaneers have elevated Easton Stick from the practice squad to serve as Daniels’ backup. Stick has previous experience in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s system from their time together with the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay also has several other inactive players for Sunday. Outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., tight end Ko Kieft and cornerback Benjamin Morrison are unavailable, along with DeMonte Capehart, Luke Haggard and Billy Schrauth.

There was some positive news on the roster. Cornerback Jacob Parrish, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches were all active after entering the weekend with questionable designations.

Daniels also received advice from Mayfield before his first start.

“He simply put it as, you’ve been dreaming of this opportunity, just stay composed, play as yourself,” Daniels said. “Don’t try to be anybody else besides you, and go out there and just go make football plays.”

Undrafted rookie cornerback Ayden Garnes will also make his NFL debut, while linebacker Caden Fordham is set for his first game with the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers need Daniels and the rest of the offense to respond against Green Bay. Tampa Bay enters Sunday at 0-3, making Daniels’ first NFL start one of the biggest storylines of the Week 4 matchup.