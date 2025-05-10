Buccaneers’ $14 Million Edge Rusher Called Player With ‘Most on the Line’

When it comes to doing harm to your own career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Haason Reddick taught a master class in 2024.

After a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets in March 2024, Reddick overplayed his hand, held out for the first 7 games of the season over his lack of a contract extension and cost himself a bag in the process.

If Reddick would have just managed to play a full season for the Jets — and produced even somewhat close to his previous levels — he may have come close to matching former teammate Josh Sweat’s 4-year, $76.4 million free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Instead, Reddick had just 1 sack and 3 QB hits in the 10 games he did play in and signed a 1-year, $14 million contract with Tampa Bay on March 10.

The 2025 season may now represent the 30-year-old’s last chance to set up a huge payday, although some of that money may already be out the window no matter what.

It’s all part of why Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put Reddick on his list of NFL players with the “Most on the Line” in 2025.