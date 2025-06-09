NFL Insider Relays Major Haason Reddick Update Ahead of Bucs Minicamp

There will not be any sort of Haason Reddick holdout or ongoing speculation throughout the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 10.

On June 9, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that “new Bucs edge Hasson Reddick, who has not attended voluntary OTAs, is in the building in anticipation for mandatory minicamp, sources say.”

New #Bucs edge Hassan Reddick, who has not attended voluntary OTAs, is in the building in anticipation for mandatory minicamp, sources say. Coach Todd Bowles was not concerned, saying, “I'm sure one of these days we'll see him." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025

Making good on Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles’ promise that Reddick’s OTAs absence would not be an issue.

“I’m excited to see him [eventually],” Bowles told the Pewter Report podcast on June 2. Adding: “Again, all this is voluntary; he’s not the only one that’s not here, but I know he’s working out and he’s working hard, so when he gets here we’ll be excited to have him.”

The Bucs HC also noted that he expected Reddick to be back in the building some time before the start of mandatory minicamp, which has now occurred according to Rapoport.

Obviously, the nervousness surrounding Reddick’s absence stems from the veteran’s 2024 holdout with the New York Jets, which lasted until October 21 of last season.

But the Tampa Bay community no longer has to worry about that. Reddick is “in the building,” and that means he’s committed to his 2025 campaign with the Buccaneers.