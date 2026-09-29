Buccaneers Make Important Roster Move Involving Veteran Safety

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not had the start to the 2026 campaign that they were hoping for. Not only do they have a 0-3 record through three games, but they will now have to survive the next few weeks without star quarterback Baker Mayfield after he suffered a dislocated thumb injury in Week 3.

With Mayfield out, the Bucs are going to have to be better across the board in order to stay afloat during his absence. While much of that will fall on backup quarterback Jalon Daniels‘ shoulders, Tampa Bay is also reinforcing other areas of its roster, which led the front office to make a big decision on veteran safety Ifeatu Melifonwu‘s future with the team.

Buccaneers Sign Ifeatu Melifonwu to Active Roster

A former third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Melifonwu has had a bit of an odd start to the year with the Bucs. After signing with the team in June, Melifonwu was released as part of the team’s final roster cuts. However, he didn’t go very far, as he ended up quickly rejoining the team as a practice squad player.

Even though Tampa’s top three safeties (Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith, and Miles Killebrew) are all healthy, Melifonwu has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the Bucs’ first three games. He’s primarily played on special teams, as he has just one tackle to his name, but Melifonwu has clearly carved out a role for himself, despite being on the practice squad.

Practice squad players can only be elevated to the active roster three times, meaning if the team wanted to elevate him to the active roster again, it would either have to sign him to the active roster or release him and re-sign him to the practice squad if he doesn’t get scooped up by another team. The Buccaneers have opted to take the first path, as they signed Melifonwu to their active roster on Tuesday.

“Veteran safety Ifeatu Melifonwu reached agreement today on a one-year deal with the Bucs,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Buccaneers Staring at Must-Win Contest in Week 4

Getty Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

It’s nice to see Melifonwu get rewarded for his hard work, but Tampa Bay has bigger fish to fry right now. Anything is possible in the weak NFC South division, but the Buccaneers are at risk of falling out of playoff contention very early in the year. With each loss, head coach Todd Bowles’ seat becomes warmer, and it’s safe to say he is running out of time to turn things around.

The task will only get more difficult now that Daniels will be filling in for Mayfield in the immediate future. A matchup against a struggling Green Bay Packers team looms, but simply put, they are in a better position to win this game than the Bucs are. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 4, and if Tampa Bay loses this game, bigger changes could wind up being made in the future.