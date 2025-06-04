Bucs WR Jalen McMillan Has Unexpected Take on the Emeka Egbuka Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked many around the NFL community when they spent their first-round pick on wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, but apparently, second-year pass-catcher Jalen McMillan was not among those who were overly surprised.

Bucs media members asked McMillan how he felt about Egbuka joining a crowded WR corps on June 3, and his response made one thing clear, per Tampa Bay Times beat reporter Rick Stroud: McMillan “isn’t concerned about where he will fall on the depth chart.”

“I’m just looking forward to making the most of my opportunities,” McMillan told reporters at Bucs OTAs (via Stroud). “I’m not really worried about any three, four, five, six spots. I’m just worried about when the ball comes my way, make the play.”

You have to appreciate the professionalism and maturity of McMillan, who just turned 23 years old last December. The promising young playmaker even took things one step further, admitting that he has been a fan of Egbuka’s game since before the latter entered the collegiate scene.

“I heard about [Egbuka] through high school, seven on seven,” McMillan said. Adding: “I was trying to get him to commit to [Washington].”

At long last, McMillan and Egbuka are teammates with the Buccaneers. And they could very well represent the future of this Tampa Bay receiving corps once Mike Evans and Chris Godwin eventually retire.

Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan Says Rookie Emeka Egbuka Is Already Acting Like a ‘Pro’ at Bucs OTAs

As McMillan’s Tuesday Q&A went on, reporters pondered the NFL sophomore’s first impression of Egbuka. His response: “He’s a pro.”

Watching Egbuka play, you just get the sense that he’s wise beyond his years. McMillan confirmed that a bit on June 3, noting that the rookie is “really serious about practice and already knows damn near half the playbook.”

That’s impressive for a 22-year-old who is just entering the league.

McMillan concluded that he is “really excited for [Egbuka’s] growth and his future here.”

And early on, the Ohio State product has already done his part to excite fans and teammates at Bucs OTAs.

Jalen McMillan Will Look to Build on Impressive Finish to Rookie Season

McMillan was at his best down the stretch in 2024. He managed to score a touchdown in five straight weeks to close out the regular season, with seven receiving TDs total over that stretch of games.

But it wasn’t just McMillan’s contributions in the red zone that stood out.

McMillan registered 50 or more receiving yards in each of those last five regular-season outings as well, with 5 receptions in four of them and 4 receptions in the fifth.

The third-round talent became a trusted target of quarterback Baker Mayfield, and he’ll look to build on that impressive finish in 2025.

“I feel like last year I was more focused on — how am I going to look in the future — instead of worrying about what I wanted to accomplish in the moment,” McMillan admitted on June 3, regarding his slower start to the year.

No matter how NFL-ready a prospect is, being a rookie in a league like this is not easy. And McMillan learned that the same way most rookies do, by being humbled.

As the year went on, McMillan shifted that focus from the future to his present, which included practice and all the small details.

“As you all can see, as I focused on the moment, I did good things,” McMillan told the media. The Buccaneers expect him and Egbuka to do even more “good things” as their careers progress.