Buccaneers WR Turns Heads at OTAs: ‘Might Be a Problem’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans got a nice treat on Thursday, May 29, as the team’s official X account sent out highlights of new first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka live from Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

“Baker’s newest weapon in Tampa Bay 🔥,” the post’s caption read, as quarterback Baker Mayfield was shown connecting with Egbuka twice. First, on a deep strike into the back of the end zone, and then again on a catch-and-run over the middle of the field.

Baker's newest weapon in Tampa Bay 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gCJDGSujG4 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 29, 2025

Needless to say, these highlights caused quite the stir on social media, with over 1.4K likes and counting, as well as many quotes and comments from fans.

“Emeka might be a problem, not a soul near him on both catches,” one fan reacted.

Another predicted: “Emeka Egbuka will be a household name by the end of this season. Mark it down!”

“Baker might put up 5k 👀,” a third response hyped. And a fourth said: “I’m convinced; he reminds me of Amon-Ra St. Brown.”

Finally, among several other replies, one user voiced that “if the Bucs get a defense they could make a serious deep playoff run.”

Bucs Could Have Best WR Room in NFL After Emeka Egbuka Selection

If Ebuka bursts onto the scene in 2025, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the Buccaneers have assembled the most talented wide receiver room in the NFL.

Mike Evans has been a perennial 1,000-yard wide receiver his entire career, Chris Godwin is one of the more polished route-runners in the game, second-year talent Jalen McMillan looked the part of an impact contributor as a rookie, and Egbuka could push the group over the top.

Not to mention rookie seventh-rounder Tez Johnson, veteran Sterling Shepard, and depth options Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett, among others.

This unit is loaded with premier talent and depth, and that appears to be on display early on at Bucs OTAs.

Tampa Bay will hope for better injury luck this season after losing both Evans and Godwin for prolonged stretches in 2024, but they’re also well stocked in case adversity strikes once again.

Emeka Egbuka Is Expected to Immediately Help Buccaneers as a Run Blocker & Space Creator

After Egbuka was drafted, The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen detailed two ways that he expects the rookie to help this Buccaneers offense.

“Egbuka is instantly going to be one of the best blocking receivers in the league,” Nguyen began. “Pairing him with Godwin, who is also an exceptional blocker, will give the Bucs what the [Los Angeles] Rams had with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods… it was like having two tight ends on the field when they had three receivers on the field.”

“The Bucs offense is a derivative of the Rams offense so this pick makes a ton of sense,” the analyst added.

As a receiver, Egbuka is expected to help create “one-on-one opportunities” for the Bucs, as they can now deploy four-wide receiver sets that will be difficult to defend.

“[Egbuka] also might help spread the field and create more space for running backs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White,” Nguyen noted at the time.

Concluding: “It would be surprising if he had more production than Evans and Godwin, however. Egbuka will need to earn the trust of Mayfield. But general manager Jason Licht doesn’t pass up good value when he sees it, and he thought Egbuka was a great value.”

Although the Buccaneers had other needs, particularly on the defensive side of the football, Egbuka was too enticing a fit to pass up, and we’re beginning to see why at OTAs.