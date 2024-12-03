Buccaneers Urged to Pursue $80 Million Pro Bowl WR From NFC North

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen.

No matter how the 2024 season turns out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the realities they will likely have to deal with moving forward is that longtime wide receiver Chris Godwin likely goes elsewhere.

Godwin, who is in the final season of a 3-year, $60 million contract signed in March 2022, suffered a severe injury in Week 7 but if he makes a full recovery he should garner big money on the open market. Godwin was playing some of the best football of his career before he dislocated his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens on October 21.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks one option the Buccaneers should look at to replace Godwin should be Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is in the final season of a 4-year, $80.1 million contract extension he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in September 2020.