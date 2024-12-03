Buccaneers Urged to Pursue $80 Million Pro Bowl WR From NFC North

No matter how the 2024 season turns out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the realities they will likely have to deal with moving forward is that longtime wide receiver Chris Godwin likely goes elsewhere.
Godwin, who is in the final season of a 3-year, $60 million contract signed in March 2022, suffered a severe injury in Week 7 but if he makes a full recovery he should garner big money on the open market. Godwin was playing some of the best football of his career before he dislocated his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens on October 21.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks one option the Buccaneers should look at to replace Godwin should be Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is in the final season of a 4-year, $80.1 million contract extension he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in September 2020.
“Tampa Bay’s receiving corps has struggled without Chris Godwin this season,” Holder wrote. “The problem is Godwin’s contract is about to expire, so the offense will need a wideout who can operate out of the slot. That’s what Allen has made a career out of and how he has managed to rack up nearly 11,000 yards during his tenure in the NFL.”
Allen One of NFL’s Most Consistent Receivers
The reality for Allen is that the Bears are in the middle of a disappointing season that started with playoff hopes thanks to a stacked roster and the addition of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback.
Allen spent the last decade as one of the NFL’s most consistent wide receivers since the Chargers selected him in the third round (No. 76 overall) out of Cal in the 2013 NFL draft, becoming a 6-time Pro Bowler and 1 of just 2 players in franchise history with over 10,000 career receiving yards.
Allen, who was also the 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, has 6 seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving and was traded to the Bears for a fourth round pick in March 2024.
With the Bears, Allen has suffered alongside his teammates to a 4-8 record and last place in the NFC North through 12 games, including a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day that saw head coach Matt Eberflus fired the next day.
Still, Allen has been one of the Bears’ most consistent targets in 2024 with 44 receptions for 441 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Allen Has Made Massive Bank Throughout Career
One thing Allen has done very well throughout his career — or one thing his agent has done well — is stack money to the ceiling.
Following the 2024 season, in which he’s being paid $23.1 million, Allen will have accumulated $133.1 million in career earnings.
Moving forward, it’s hard to envision Allen getting paid that kind of money. That makes him a prime candidate to land with the Buccaneers, who Over the Cap projects will have just $24.5 million in cap space in 2025.
Spotrac projects Allen’s market value in 2025 at approximately $16.6 million in annual salary — the Buccaneers would be wise to come in with an offer more in the range of $10 million per season to start with.
