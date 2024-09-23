Proposed Trade Sends Bucs’ QB to NFC South Foe

No team in the NFL has grabbed headlines for its quarterback moves this season more than the Carolina Panthers, who decided to bench 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young after 2 games and go with veteran Andy Dalton.

The decision by head coach and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales paid off immediately, as Dalton led the Panthers to a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 for their first win of the season.

Dalton, a 14-year veteran, was magic in the victory and became the first NFL quarterback to throw for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder proposed a trade for the Panthers that would reunite Canales with one of his former players by trading for Buccaneers’ backup quarterback Kyle Trask.

That move presumes the Panthers make a move to ship Young elsewhere — which could be on the table sooner than later as the more Young sits, the more his value will fluctuate.