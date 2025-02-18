Buccaneers LB Lavonte David Called ‘Top Target’ for Super Bowl Contenders

If you think the market for aging linebackers in the NFL is going away anytime soon, please just see what would happen if longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Lavonte David were to go on the open market for the first time in his career.

What would you see? According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, it would be a who’s who of general managers from Super Bowl contenders lined up trying to secure the services of David on a lucrative, 1-year contract.

Knox has David, 35 years old, ranked at No. 47 on his list of the Top 50 NFL free agents in the 2025 cycle.

“While Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David turned 35 in January, he remains a starting-caliber defender,” Knox wrote on February 17. “He started all 17 games for the Bucs in 2024 and finished with 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. Of course, there’s no guarantee that David will return to play another season, and there’s even less of a guarantee that he’ll be willing to play outside of Tampa. If he is, he should be a top target for any contender looking for linebacker help.”

There are several scenarios in which the 2 teams that just played in the Super Bowl — the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — might both turn to David if things play out a certain way.

Eagles, Chiefs Deal With Contract Issues at LB

There’s a chance both the Eagles and the Chiefs could both lose their top linebackers to free agency.

The Eagles brought Zack Baun in on a 1-year, $1.6 million contract, changed his position from edge rusher to inside linebacker and watched him become an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his first season — as well as a Super Bowl champion. He’s in line for a lucrative free agent deal the Eagles might not be able to afford.

The Chiefs have one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers in Nick Bolton, a 2-time Super Bowl champion who is also a free agent and could get big money elsewhere.

Were either of those teams to need replacements, David might be the first place they turn. David played on a 1-year, $8.5 million contract in 2024 and the salary cap-strapped Buccaneers might not be able to afford that type of money.

A team like the Eagles or Chiefs coming with an offer of a 1-year, $10 million contract might be all she wrote for David’s time in Tampa, where he’s racked up $94.6 million in career earnings through 13 NFL seasons.

Bucs Could Find Replacement in 2025 NFL Draft

Yahoo’s Nate Tice and Charles McDonald have the Buccaneers projected to take a linebacker in their 2025 NFL mock draft released on January 7, sending Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell to the Buccaneers with the No. 21 overall pick.

From Yahoo: “General manager Jason Licht does a great job of addressing current and soon-to-be holes at positions. Lavonte David is a franchise legend, but inside linebacker is looking like one of those positions in Tampa Bay. Campbell has excellent size with real two-way potential. He can get downhill in the run game, but is fluid enough to turn and run in coverage. His experience as a blitzer will also translate nicely in Todd Bowles’ defense.”