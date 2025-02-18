Hi, Subscriber

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David Called ‘Top Target’ for Super Bowl Contenders

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Lavonte David
Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David.

If you think the market for aging linebackers in the NFL is going away anytime soon, please just see what would happen if longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Lavonte David were to go on the open market for the first time in his career.

What would you see? According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, it would be a who’s who of general managers from Super Bowl contenders lined up trying to secure the services of David on a lucrative, 1-year contract.

Knox has David, 35 years old, ranked at No. 47 on his list of the Top 50 NFL free agents in the 2025 cycle.

“While Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David turned 35 in January, he remains a starting-caliber defender,” Knox wrote on February 17. “He started all 17 games for the Bucs in 2024 and finished with 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. Of course, there’s no guarantee that David will return to play another season, and there’s even less of a guarantee that he’ll be willing to play outside of Tampa. If he is, he should be a top target for any contender looking for linebacker help.”

There are several scenarios in which the 2 teams that just played in the Super Bowl — the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — might both turn to David if things play out a certain way.

Eagles, Chiefs Deal With Contract Issues at LB

There’s a chance both the Eagles and the Chiefs could both lose their top linebackers to free agency.

The Eagles brought Zack Baun in on a 1-year, $1.6 million contract, changed his position from edge rusher to inside linebacker and watched him become an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his first season — as well as a Super Bowl champion. He’s in line for a lucrative free agent deal the Eagles might not be able to afford.

The Chiefs have one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers in Nick Bolton, a 2-time Super Bowl champion who is also a free agent and could get big money elsewhere.

Were either of those teams to need replacements, David might be the first place they turn. David played on a 1-year, $8.5 million contract in 2024 and the salary cap-strapped Buccaneers might not be able to afford that type of money.

A team like the Eagles or Chiefs coming with an offer of a 1-year, $10 million contract might be all she wrote for David’s time in Tampa, where he’s racked up $94.6 million in career earnings through 13 NFL seasons.

Bucs Could Find Replacement in 2025 NFL Draft

Yahoo’s Nate Tice and Charles McDonald have the Buccaneers projected to take a linebacker in their 2025 NFL mock draft released on January 7, sending Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell to the Buccaneers with the No. 21 overall pick.

From Yahoo: “General manager Jason Licht does a great job of addressing current and soon-to-be holes at positions. Lavonte David is a franchise legend, but inside linebacker is looking like one of those positions in Tampa Bay. Campbell has excellent size with real two-way potential. He can get downhill in the run game, but is fluid enough to turn and run in coverage. His experience as a blitzer will also translate nicely in Todd Bowles’ defense.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players

Marcus Banks's headshot M. Banks
Shaquil Barrett's headshot S. Barrett
Graham Barton's headshot G. Barton
Chris Braswell's headshot C. Braswell
Ben Bredeson's headshot B. Bredeson
C.J. Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
K.J. Britt's headshot K. Britt
Jack Browning's headshot J. Browning
Marquez Callaway's headshot M. Callaway
Devin Culp's headshot D. Culp
Lavonte David's headshot L. David
Jamel Dean's headshot J. Dean
Evan Deckers's headshot E. Deckers
SirVocea Dennis's headshot S. Dennis
YaYa Diaby's headshot Y. Diaby
Payne Durham's headshot P. Durham
Silas Dzansi's headshot S. Dzansi
Chase Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
Mike Evans's headshot M. Evans
Dallis Flowers's headshot D. Flowers
Tyrek Funderburk's headshot T. Funderburk
Greg Gaines's headshot G. Gaines
William Gholston's headshot W. Gholston
Chris Godwin's headshot C. Godwin
Luke Goedeke's headshot L. Goedeke
Adam Gotsis's headshot A. Gotsis
Mike Greene's headshot M. Greene
Garret Greenfield's headshot G. Greenfield
Antonio Grier's headshot A. Grier
Daniel Grzesiak's headshot D. Grzesiak
Luke Haggard's headshot L. Haggard
Robert Hainsey's headshot R. Hainsey
Logan Hall's headshot L. Hall
Bryce Hall's headshot B. Hall
Josh Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Troy Hill's headshot T. Hill
Dennis Houston's headshot D. Houston
Bucky Irving's headshot B. Irving
Christian Izien's headshot C. Izien
Rakim Jarrett's headshot R. Jarrett
Deion Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Kameron Johnson's headshot K. Johnson
Deion Jones's headshot D. Jones
Jake Julien's headshot J. Julien
Calijah Kancey's headshot C. Kancey
Ko Kieft's headshot K. Kieft
Elijah Klein's headshot E. Klein
Tanner Knue's headshot T. Knue
Cody Mauch's headshot C. Mauch
Baker Mayfield's headshot B. Mayfield
Zyon McCollum's headshot Z. McCollum
Chase McLaughlin's headshot C. McLaughlin
Jalen McMillan's headshot J. McMillan
Kaevon Merriweather's headshot K. Merriweather
Lorenz Metz's headshot L. Metz
Ryan Miller's headshot R. Miller
Ryan Neal's headshot R. Neal
Anthony Nelson's headshot A. Nelson
Royce Newman's headshot R. Newman
Raiqwon O'Neal's headshot R. O'Neal
Sua Opeta's headshot S. Opeta
Cade Otton's headshot C. Otton
Trey Palmer's headshot T. Palmer
Michael Pratt's headshot M. Pratt
Jose Ramirez's headshot J. Ramirez
J.J. Russell's headshot J. Russell
Sterling Shepard's headshot S. Shepard
Justin Skule's headshot J. Skule
Tykee Smith's headshot T. Smith
Tanner Taula's headshot T. Taula
Tavierre Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Cody Thompson's headshot C. Thompson
Kyle Trask's headshot K. Trask
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Sean Tucker's headshot S. Tucker
Vita Vea's headshot V. Vea
Markees Watts's headshot M. Watts
Rachaad White's headshot R. White
Jordan Whitehead's headshot J. Whitehead
DJ Williams's headshot D. Williams
Antoine Winfield's headshot A. Winfield
Tristan Wirfs's headshot T. Wirfs
Rashad Wisdom's headshot R. Wisdom

Comments

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David Called ‘Top Target’ for Super Bowl Contenders

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x