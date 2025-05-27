Buccaneers New OC Called ‘Next Big Thing’ Among NFL Assistants

As far as having things set up perfectly for you at your new job, you can’t do much better than Tampa Bay Buccaneers first year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard in 2025.

Grizzard, who replaces Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the Buccaneers, gets back all 11 starters on offense. That includes 2-time Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield, Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

The Buccaneers also spent their first round pick (No. 19 overall) in the 2025 NFL draft on Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

It’s that type of talent that has Grizzard creating hype in NFL circles. The last 2 Tampa Bay offensive coordinators have gone on to become NFL head coaches with Coen and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

“Grizzard has had a quick rise in the NFL coaching ranks; he was first an offensive quality control coach with the Dolphins in 2017 and had only two years as a wide receivers coach in Miami before he got the Bucs job last season,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote on May 27. “At only 34 years old, and with experience under Mike McDaniel and Coen, it’s fair to have ‘next big thing’ suspicions around Grizzard. If he can keep the train chugging from last season, the Bucs should have a top-10 offense again.”

Mayfield’s Shocking Stat After Grizzard’s Hire

While Grizzard is Mayfield’s third offensive coordinator in 3 seasons in Tampa Bay, ESPN’s Jenna Laine pointed out an even more shocking statistic for Mayfield.

With Grizzard now in charge of the offense and the former No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner headed into his eighth NFL season in 2025.

“(Grizzard) will be the eighth offensive coordinator for Mayfield in his eight seasons in the league,” Laine wrote on January 31.

Even for a coordinator position, that’s an incredible amount of turnover for one player. It also speaks to what Mayfield has accomplished as he has revived his career over the last 2 seasons in Tampa Bay and shown he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Grizzard, 34 years old, was one of 6 candidates who interviewed for the Bucs’ offensive coordinator opening and the only internal candidate who got an interview.

From Ivy League to NFL Offensive Coordinator

Grizzard is the third offensive coordinator for Mayfield in 3 seasons because the quarterback played so well that the last 2 guys who had the job ended up landing head coaching jobs.

Grizzard was a quarterback at Yale before spending 4 seasons as an offensive assistant at Duke. He made the leap to the NFL in 2017, where he spent 7 seasons as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins before becoming Tampa Bay’s pass game coordinator in 2024.

With the Dolphins, Grizzard made his bones as the wide receivers coach in 2021 as Jaylen Waddle set the NFL rookie record with 104 receptions and the franchise record with 1,015 receiving yards.

“Josh is bright and innovative and was instrumental in our game planning and play design over the last year,” Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles told Laine after Grizzard was hired on January 31. “After interviewing several outstanding candidates throughout this process, it ultimately became clear that our best option was here in our building.