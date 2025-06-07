Buccaneers’ Only Issue on Offense a ‘Good Problem to Have’

Despite losing yet another offensive coordinator to a head coaching job elsewhere, there are few teams better suited for an offensive explosion this season than the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has spent the offseason prioritizing continuity on offense and will bring back all 11 starters from 2024. Last year’s unit, led by a resurgent Baker Mayfield, finished 4th in scoring and 3rd in total offense. While Josh Grizzard will be Mayfield’s third offensive coordinator in as many seasons, that might not be the worst-case scenario. Unlike some coordinator exits, both Dave Canales and Liam Coen have moved on for head coaching opportunities. “Maybe that’s a good problem to have,” writes David Helman of Fox Sports.

Losing Offensive Coordinators to Head Coaching Gigs Could Be a ‘Good Problem to Have’

There’s always an adjustment period for any team that loses its offensive coordinator to a head coaching gig elsewhere. But, the Buccaneers are just the fourth team in the Super Bowl era (since 1967) to lose their offensive coordinator to a head coaching position in consecutive seasons, according to CBS Sports.

“My only concern is that first-time OC Josh Grizzard will be Baker Mayfield’s third coordinator in three years with the Bucs, but the last two guys to hold the job are NFL head coaches now,” writes Helman. “Maybe that’s a good problem to have.”

Plus, Mayfield played better in 2024 under Liam Coen, and this change shouldn’t be as drastic.

As Pete Prisco of CBS Sports points out, Mayfield will finally have some continuity within the Bucs’ system. Mayfield has not been in the same system in consecutive seasons since 2020 and 2021 in Cleveland.

“That means not learning new terminology and a new offense,” writes Prisco. “But he is learning from a new coordinator.”

This will be Grizzard’s first year as a play-caller at any level. But the soon-to-be-35-year-old was “instrumental” in the Bucs’ “third-down install and passing-game stuff last year,” according to Mayfield. Mayfield noted that head coach Todd Bowles has utilized practice situations to help Grizzard build confidence and comfortability with play-calling.

“He’s letting him call plays in real game-type situations during practice,” Mayfield said. “But it comes down to feel for play-callers more than anything.”

Grizzard’s growing confidence should be beneficial for an offense with all 11 starters returning, especially for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“Mayfield was asked to do more at the line of scrimmage last season under Coen, which he likes, and that will carry over with Grizzard,” writes Prisco.

“I took a lot more responsibility last year, and I am taking even more ownership of it,” Mayfield said. “When it comes to those checks at the line of scrimmage, it makes it a lot easier with the guys being back. They know when we get this blitz, and I am going to check to this play, it’s second nature for them. When people don’t have to think about it, it’s a lot better.”

Mayfield, Supporting Cast Well-Equipped to Overcome Coordinator Change

There are only a few quarterbacks in the league with better supporting casts than Baker Mayfield in 2025. According to David Helman of Fox Sports, there are exactly four teams who can do so. The Buccaneers will gladly take a top-five spot heading into 2025.

Helman acknowledges that there are teams with better receiving duos than Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. But, he stresses that the Bucs’ depth at the position is what propels the group into the top five. Their embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position is another good problem to have.

“But if we’re talking about the entirety of a receiver room, I don’t think you’ll find a better group than Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka,” writes Helman. “And that’s without even mentioning that Sterling Shepard and Trey Palmer are still kicking around on the roster. That’s what you’d call depth.”

Helman also mentions that their depth at the running back position, led by Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, sets them apart from the crowd.

Finally, he acknowledges the Bucs’ third-ranked offensive line, “highlighted by the stellar play of Tristan Wirfs.”

There’s no question that the Buccaneers have the skill to overcome the loss of two consecutive offensive coordinators. If they can build off of Grizzard’s experience as the passing game coordinator, they should compete for a fifth-consecutive division title. Tampa Bay will gladly take another division title, even if it means that “good problem” will rear its ugly head once again next winter.