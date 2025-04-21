Buccaneers Could Trade ‘Expendable’ 1,500 Yard Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found themselves in a rather unexpected spot when it comes to running back. That’s because they went from having the NFL’s worst rushing offense in 2023 to one of the best in 2024.

While much of that success falls on the shoulders of second-year running back Bucky Irving and his breakout rookie season, the Buccaneers have potential trade value in another talented running back with veteran Rachaad White.

White’s value to the Buccaneers might come into full focus during the NFL draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter listed him among players headed into the final season of their rookie contracts who could be “expendable” via trade.

White continued to perform for Tampa Bay in 2024 and served as a mentor to Irving despite seeing the rookie take his spot in the starting lineup late in the season. Even with that unexpected turn, White still put up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the second consecutive season and scored 9 touchdowns for the second consecutive season.

As the featured back for the Buccaneers in 2023, White had over 1,500 yards of total offense.

As a rookie in 2024, Irving rushed for 1,122 yards and 8 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry to go with 47 receptions for 392 yards while splitting time with White.

The most running back needy franchises in the NFL include 2 teams in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. The Dallas Cowboys might also be an option.

The Buccaneers would be well served to seek a trade that brings them back a fourth or fifth round draft pick in return from any of those teams. White is due $3.4 million in 2025 and will be playing for a long-term payday in free agency in 2026 — meaning he’ll never be more motivated to perform than he is right now.

Finding the Perfect Trade Partner for White

Bleacher Report has running back listed as the No. 1 offseason priority for the Broncos and the No. 4 offseason priority for the Raiders.

The Broncos made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season and had their first winning season since 2016 but were blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round. It’s easy to see how Denver head coach Sean Payton would be able to tap into White’s full potential, much like he did with the New Orleans Saints and another do-it-all running back in Alvin Kamara.

The Broncos also haven’t had a player rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season since Phillipl Lindsay in 2019.

“Unfortunately, the Broncos were never a complete team because they struggled to run the ball consistently on the ground,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on January 14. “They ranked 21st in yards per carry and didn’t have a single running back establish himself as a difference-maker. Javonte Williams led the team with 513 rushing yards but averaged only 3.7 yards per carry.”

The Raiders were arguably the NFL’s worst team at running the ball in 2024, with Alexander Mattison leading the team with 420 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging a mind-numbing 3.2 yards per carry.