Buccaneers Urged to Trade 1,500-Yard RB to AFC West

If you want to understand the incredible success Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving had as a rookie in 2024, it starts with the player he replaced in the lineup.

That’s because veteran Rachaad White took Irving under his wing from the moment he was drafted and — through sheer selflessness — helped turn Irving into one of the NFL’s elite running backs and a 1,000-yard rusher from the jump. That White did so with no regard to his own bottom line speaks more to character than anything.

It also overlooks the fact that White is still an elite running back in his prime. With Irving now clearly the featured back in the offense, it’s time the Buccaneers make a move that not only benefits the franchise but also for White.That means trade him to a team where he can be the featured back — and there should be plenty of suitors.

Tampa Bay should focus on 2 main objectives in seeking a trade partner for White, who had over 1,000 yards of total offense for the second consecutive season in 2024 (including over 1,500 yards in 2023) and has 1 season left on the 4-year, $5.1 million contract he signed in May 2022.

The first objective should be getting draft picks back in the process. White might be worth a second or third round pick, straight up, or maybe 2 picks in the later rounds. Think a fourth round pick and a sixth round pick.

The second objective should be sending White to the AFC and far away from Tampa Bay — he’s not the type of player the Buccaneers want coming back to bite them in the future.

AFC West Has 2 Teams in Desperate Need of RBs

The AFC West has 2 teams in desperate need of running backs. Bleacher Report has running back listed as the No. 1 offseason priority for the Denver Broncos and the No. 4 offseason priority for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season and had their first winning season since 2016 but were blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round. It’s easy to see how Denver head coach Sean Payton would be able to tap into White’s full potential, much like he did with the New Orleans Saints and another do-it-all running back in Alvin Kamara.

“Unfortunately, the Broncos were never a complete team because they struggled to run the ball consistently on the ground,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on January 14. “They ranked 21st in yards per carry and didn’t have a single running back establish himself as a difference-maker. Javonte Williams led the team with 513 rushing yards but averaged only 3.7 yards per carry.”

Trading White also gives him the opportunity to secure a big payday after next season, because whatever money the Buccaneers have budgeted for a long-term running back in the future is almost certainly going to Irving. Not to mention the need to spend on a wide receiver and the opportunity to turn those draft picks into either a trade for a defensive starter or draft a starter at edge rusher or cornerback.

Sending White to a team like the Raiders might also allow him to get paid right away.

Las Vegas has an estimated $99 million in cap space available in 2025 and would be smart to trade for White and cut a deal with him — something along the lines of a 2-year, $15 million contract extension.