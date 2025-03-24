Hi, Subscriber

Buccaneers’ 1,500 Yard RB Called ‘Carbon Copy’ of $75 Million NFC South Rival

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Bucky Irving
Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving.

By the end of the 2024 regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew what they had in rookie running back Bucky Irving. They figured it out just in time to put the ball in his hands enough to help lift them into the postseason for the fifth consecutive season.

While Irving’s rookie year was nothing short of a revelation, it seems to have gone largely unnoticed by most of the rest of the NFL. There’s been little to no buzz about the Buccaneers’ running game this offseason despite going from dead last in the NFL in rushing in 2022 and 2023 to No. 7 in the entire league in 2024.

There’s also a practical comparison we can use in trying to project how good Irving could eventually become — his rookie year was almost a carbon copy of 5-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara’s rookie year with the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

Irving and Kamara Had Almost Identical Stat Lines as Rookies

Irving and Kamara already had a lot in common before they became statistical twins as rookies. Let’s start with their similar size — Kamara is 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds while Irving is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds.

They were both also mid-round draft picks — Kamara in the third round (No. 67 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft and Irving in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Both Kamara and Irving were named to the All-Rookie Team, but Kamara was also named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Kamara finished his rookie season with 1,554 yards of total offense and 13 total touchdowns while Irving had 1,514 yards of total offense and 8 total touchdowns.

While Kamara had a distinct advantage catching the ball with 81 receptions for 826 yards and 5 touchdowns, Irving had a distinct advantage running the ball with 1,122 rushing yards compared to 728 rushing yards for Kamara.

Another interesting stat the 2 have in common? Both played every single game as rookies but made just 3 starts — Irving on the bench behind Rachaad White and Kamara behind Mark Ingram.

The odds of Irving having another really good to great season are pretty good. The odds of him being able to do it as long as Kamara has are not.

In 8 NFL seasons, Kamara has averaged 1,442 yards of total offense per season, including a career-low 1,160 yards in 2023 when he missed a career-high 4 games, including a 3-game suspension to start the season.

Irving Snubbed as NFL Offensive ROY Finalist

Irving might take some motivation from a snub following his rookie season after being left off the list of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalists — all 5 of whom were first round picks. Kamara is actually the last player to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year who wasn’t a first round pick.

From Buccaneers.com’s Brianna Dix: “Irving led all rookies in rushing yards (1,122) and rushing touchdowns (8), while averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. His 5.4 yards per carry marked the third-highest mark in NFL history among rookies with at least 200 rushing attempts in a season, trailing only Adrian Peterson (5.6 in 2007) and Clinton Portis (5.5 in 2002) … Irving added 47 receptions for 392 yards to total 1,514 yards from scrimmage. He became just the fourth rookie since 2018 to surpass 1,500 scrimmage yards, joining Puka Nacua (2023), Najee Harris (2022) and Saquon Barkley (2018).”

Tampa Bay has had 2 players win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year; running back Warrick Dunn in 1997 and running back Cadillac Williams in 2005.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players

Marcus Banks's headshot M. Banks
Graham Barton's headshot G. Barton
Chris Braswell's headshot C. Braswell
Ben Bredeson's headshot B. Bredeson
C.J. Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
Marquez Callaway's headshot M. Callaway
Devin Culp's headshot D. Culp
Lavonte David's headshot L. David
Jamel Dean's headshot J. Dean
Evan Deckers's headshot E. Deckers
SirVocea Dennis's headshot S. Dennis
YaYa Diaby's headshot Y. Diaby
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Payne Durham's headshot P. Durham
Silas Dzansi's headshot S. Dzansi
Mike Evans's headshot M. Evans
Dallis Flowers's headshot D. Flowers
Tyrek Funderburk's headshot T. Funderburk
Greg Gaines's headshot G. Gaines
Chris Godwin's headshot C. Godwin
Luke Goedeke's headshot L. Goedeke
Adam Gotsis's headshot A. Gotsis
Mike Greene's headshot M. Greene
Garret Greenfield's headshot G. Greenfield
Antonio Grier's headshot A. Grier
Daniel Grzesiak's headshot D. Grzesiak
Luke Haggard's headshot L. Haggard
Logan Hall's headshot L. Hall
Bryce Hall's headshot B. Hall
Josh Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Dennis Houston's headshot D. Houston
Bucky Irving's headshot B. Irving
Christian Izien's headshot C. Izien
Rakim Jarrett's headshot R. Jarrett
Deion Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Kameron Johnson's headshot K. Johnson
Deion Jones's headshot D. Jones
Jake Julien's headshot J. Julien
Calijah Kancey's headshot C. Kancey
Ko Kieft's headshot K. Kieft
Elijah Klein's headshot E. Klein
Tanner Knue's headshot T. Knue
Cody Mauch's headshot C. Mauch
Baker Mayfield's headshot B. Mayfield
Zyon McCollum's headshot Z. McCollum
Chase McLaughlin's headshot C. McLaughlin
Jalen McMillan's headshot J. McMillan
Kaevon Merriweather's headshot K. Merriweather
Lorenz Metz's headshot L. Metz
Ryan Miller's headshot R. Miller
Anthony Nelson's headshot A. Nelson
Raiqwon O'Neal's headshot R. O'Neal
Cade Otton's headshot C. Otton
Trey Palmer's headshot T. Palmer
Michael Pratt's headshot M. Pratt
Jose Ramirez's headshot J. Ramirez
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
Sterling Shepard's headshot S. Shepard
Tykee Smith's headshot T. Smith
Tanner Taula's headshot T. Taula
Cody Thompson's headshot C. Thompson
Kyle Trask's headshot K. Trask
Sean Tucker's headshot S. Tucker
Vita Vea's headshot V. Vea
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Anthony Walker's headshot A. Walker
Markees Watts's headshot M. Watts
Rachaad White's headshot R. White
DJ Williams's headshot D. Williams
Antoine Winfield's headshot A. Winfield
Tristan Wirfs's headshot T. Wirfs
Rashad Wisdom's headshot R. Wisdom

Comments

Buccaneers’ 1,500 Yard RB Called ‘Carbon Copy’ of $75 Million NFC South Rival

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x