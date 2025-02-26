Hi, Subscriber

Buccaneers Urged Not to Release $9 Million Super Bowl Champion

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jordan Whitehead
Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent money in the 2024 offseason like there was no tomorrow. That included mega-deals for quarterback Baker Mayfield (3 years, $100 million), wide receiver Mike Evans (2 years, $52 million), free safety Antoine Winfield (4 years, $84.1 million) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (5 years, $140.6 million).

The Buccaneers enter the 2025 offseason with a much different reality.

The Buccaneers have such little salary cap space — an estimated $4.8 million — that Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti thinks one move the franchise might make to clear some more salary cap space could be to release veteran safety Jordan Whitehead.

“After a great 2023 campaign, Whitehead battled both a pec injury, and an unfortunate car accident through 2024, putting his immediate figure with the organization in a bit of question,” Ginnitti wrote on February 20. “The 2025 portion of his 2 year, $9M contract was always going to be a bit of an ‘option’ and Tampa Bay can free up $4.5M of cap by moving on this March.”

While Whitehead missed a career high 5 games in 2024, he still started all 12 games he played in and finished with 79 tackles and 3 pass deflections. The Buccaneers’ struggles in the secondary seemed more of a result of his and Winfield’s prolonged absence than anything else.

If those 2 can be healthy in 2025, that might actually be the best solution for an ailing defense. With that in mind, cutting Whitehead would seem to be the wrong move and the savings of $4.5 million wouldn’t do much to negate Tampa Bay’s other problems on defense.

Losing Whitehead just means bringing in another strong safety in free agency or via the draft — neither of which seem like a better option than the former Super Bowl champion.

Buccaneers Will Almost Certainly Draft Defense

If the Buccaneers were to cut Whitehead, it’s likely they’d use that money to sign a veteran edge rusher to a 1-year contract — possibly former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler after he led the Washington Commanders with 10.5 sacks in 2024.

That doesn’t really make sense, though, because releasing Whitehead creates just as pressing of a need in the secondary.

The more likely scenario for the Buccaneers? Draft an edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and possibly draft another safety in the later rounds — maybe even the second round. The latest mock draft roundup from USA Today has the Buccaneers projected to take Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) and Marshall edge rusher Mike Green (The 33rd Team) as possible first round picks.

Pro Football Network has the Buccaneers predicted to draft Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton in the first round (No. 19 overall) in its latest mock draft.

From PFN on February 22: “Tampa Bay registered the sixth most sacks with 46 last season but did it without a premiere pass rusher. Nic Scourton’s power and explosiveness would play off of Calijah Kancey’s shiftiness and speed in the interior extremely well. Scourton looks to be the next highly productive rusher since Shaq Barrett.”

Comparing Scourton to Barrett is quite a compliment. Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks and earned NFL All-Pro honors with the Buccaneers in 2019.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players

Marcus Banks's headshot M. Banks
Shaquil Barrett's headshot S. Barrett
Graham Barton's headshot G. Barton
Chris Braswell's headshot C. Braswell
Ben Bredeson's headshot B. Bredeson
C.J. Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
K.J. Britt's headshot K. Britt
Jack Browning's headshot J. Browning
Marquez Callaway's headshot M. Callaway
Devin Culp's headshot D. Culp
Lavonte David's headshot L. David
Jamel Dean's headshot J. Dean
Evan Deckers's headshot E. Deckers
SirVocea Dennis's headshot S. Dennis
YaYa Diaby's headshot Y. Diaby
Payne Durham's headshot P. Durham
Silas Dzansi's headshot S. Dzansi
Chase Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
Mike Evans's headshot M. Evans
Dallis Flowers's headshot D. Flowers
Tyrek Funderburk's headshot T. Funderburk
Greg Gaines's headshot G. Gaines
William Gholston's headshot W. Gholston
Chris Godwin's headshot C. Godwin
Luke Goedeke's headshot L. Goedeke
Adam Gotsis's headshot A. Gotsis
Mike Greene's headshot M. Greene
Garret Greenfield's headshot G. Greenfield
Antonio Grier's headshot A. Grier
Daniel Grzesiak's headshot D. Grzesiak
Luke Haggard's headshot L. Haggard
Robert Hainsey's headshot R. Hainsey
Logan Hall's headshot L. Hall
Bryce Hall's headshot B. Hall
Josh Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Troy Hill's headshot T. Hill
Dennis Houston's headshot D. Houston
Bucky Irving's headshot B. Irving
Christian Izien's headshot C. Izien
Rakim Jarrett's headshot R. Jarrett
Deion Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Kameron Johnson's headshot K. Johnson
Deion Jones's headshot D. Jones
Jake Julien's headshot J. Julien
Calijah Kancey's headshot C. Kancey
Ko Kieft's headshot K. Kieft
Elijah Klein's headshot E. Klein
Tanner Knue's headshot T. Knue
Cody Mauch's headshot C. Mauch
Baker Mayfield's headshot B. Mayfield
Zyon McCollum's headshot Z. McCollum
Chase McLaughlin's headshot C. McLaughlin
Jalen McMillan's headshot J. McMillan
Kaevon Merriweather's headshot K. Merriweather
Lorenz Metz's headshot L. Metz
Ryan Miller's headshot R. Miller
Ryan Neal's headshot R. Neal
Anthony Nelson's headshot A. Nelson
Royce Newman's headshot R. Newman
Raiqwon O'Neal's headshot R. O'Neal
Sua Opeta's headshot S. Opeta
Cade Otton's headshot C. Otton
Trey Palmer's headshot T. Palmer
Michael Pratt's headshot M. Pratt
Jose Ramirez's headshot J. Ramirez
J.J. Russell's headshot J. Russell
Sterling Shepard's headshot S. Shepard
Justin Skule's headshot J. Skule
Tykee Smith's headshot T. Smith
Tanner Taula's headshot T. Taula
Tavierre Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Cody Thompson's headshot C. Thompson
Kyle Trask's headshot K. Trask
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Sean Tucker's headshot S. Tucker
Vita Vea's headshot V. Vea
Markees Watts's headshot M. Watts
Rachaad White's headshot R. White
Jordan Whitehead's headshot J. Whitehead
DJ Williams's headshot D. Williams
Antoine Winfield's headshot A. Winfield
Tristan Wirfs's headshot T. Wirfs
Rashad Wisdom's headshot R. Wisdom

Comments

Buccaneers Urged Not to Release $9 Million Super Bowl Champion

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x