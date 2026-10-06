Former Buccaneers Super Bowl-Winning Wide Receiver Signs With NFC North Contender

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already fighting for their lives in Week 5. With a 0-4 record, time is running out for the Bucs to get back on track, and with star quarterback Baker Mayfield out with a thumb injury, it’s tough to see how things will get better for this team in the near future.

All Tampa Bay can do is push forward and try to pick up its first win when it returns to action against the Dallas Cowboys. The front office is surely looking into potential moves that could be made in an effort to patch up the roster, so with that in mind, it will surely have taken note of a move involving one of their former wide receivers, Scotty Miller.

Scotty Miller Signs With Bears Practice Squad

A sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the undersized Miller got his start in the pros with the Bucs. He surprisingly became a key piece of their Super Bowl squad in 2020, as he caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns, thanks in large part to his strong rapport with the legendary Tom Brady under center.

That was the best season of Miller’s career, and he hasn’t come particularly close to replicating it. After four years with Tampa Bay, Miller spent the 2023 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons before latching on with the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons. Most recently, Miller has spent time on the Chicago Bears practice squad after failing to crack their initial 53-man roster out of training camp.

Miller was released by Chicago at the end of September, and he’s spent the past couple of weeks looking for a new team to join. As it turns out, he will be going right back to where he was just let go from, with the Bears signing him back to their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Bears are signing veteran WR Scotty Miller to their practice squad,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Buccaneers Desperately Need a Win Entering Week 5

Getty Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Miller enjoyed a fairly successful stint with Tampa Bay, but he’s struggled to consistently earn reps when he isn’t playing in an offense led by Brady. Chicago is pretty well-stocked at wide receiver for the time being, so while Miller is back with the team, it would ultimately register as a pretty big surprise if he found his way onto the field for the team at any point in the near future.

As for the Bucs, they may need to make bigger moves than the Bears’ decision to reunite with Miller if they intend on staying alive in the NFC South division. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons have quickly proven themselves to be playoff-caliber teams, so Tampa Bay has effectively run out of wiggle room just four games into the season. Taking down the Cowboys is going to be difficult, especially with this contest scheduled for Thursday Night Football, where kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.