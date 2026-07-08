Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive Tense Baker Mayfield Warning

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield stand off in contract negotiations, Mike Florio warns the organization about the consequences if they wait to long to sign their franchise quarterback.

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Florio said, “Baker Mayfield seems to be a guy who thinks his own way. Operates to his own rhythm. And I like that. And that’s where the Bucs are taking a risk here because what I understand, from the folks I’ve talked to, it’s very simple. The Buccaneers believe no one else will ever offer what the Bucs are willing to pay.”

The market for Mayfield may not be as hot as he expects. If the Buccaneers do not offer him a respectable contract, the possibility he may leave continue to grow. When the Buccaneers originally signed Mayfield, it was on a one year prove-it contract. He was a castaway from several NFL franchises. Coming off a poor season, there’s no reason for the Buccaneers to overpay either.

Florio Details Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Concerned

After Mayfield’s successful first season as a Buccaneer, Florio recognizes that the market for the quarterback’s services was still light. He was still viewed as a mid-tier starting QB who people did not want to risk giving too much money. However, the Buccaneers simply could not let him walk in their situation.

Florio says, “He signed with the Bucs for three years, $100 million. There was no one else willing to offer more. And the Buccaneers, at some level, have confidence that when we do this again, next year, franchise tag, it’s going to be $48 million. Unless he wins the Super Bowl or MVP award, they’re not going to tag him. They are confident that no one else will offer what they will. So they’re willing to play it out instead of, in their mind, overpaying.”

If the market remains light, the Buccaneers could retain Mayfield below the market rate. Mayfield is betting on himself bouncing back in 2026. The question remains though if Mayfield regresses similarly to someone like Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins gave him a significant contract just to cut him after his play dramatically dropped.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Both Make Potential Big Gamble

With how valuable Mayfield has been to the Buccaneers, the longer they wait the more likely it is he will leave. However, while the team may love him, they know they have to do right by the organization. Overpaying Mayfield does not make the Buccaneers better in the long term. Yet, they do risk alienating their quarterback.

Florio continues, “Here’s where it gets interesting. And this is where Baker Mayfield’s will, which I respect, his moxie, as some would say, becomes a problem for the Buccaneers. They may be right, they may offer him more than anyone else will offer, and come March of 2027, Baker Mayfield may take less from another team just to stick it to the Buccaneers for not doing the right thing. For not offering him more. For not showing greater appreciation. ‘I’ll take less to go to a team that really wants me and is willing to overextend what if even thought it would do, even if that’s less than what I’d get from the Buccaneers.’ That’s the risk they’re taking.”

If Mayfield bets on himself, seeing how the Buccaneers respond will be interesting. Recent news hints they could be ready to enter a youth revolution.