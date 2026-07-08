Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield Trade Speculation Increases

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a contract feud with Baker Mayfield, trade speculation increases if the team simply cannot reach an extension before the season. After Mike Garafolo’s report signaling that the Buccaneers and Mayfield are far away on a deal, it makes sense for trade rumors to increase.

It seems more likely that the two parties enter the season without a new deal because Mayfield is coming off a poor season. However, there are so many quarterback needy franchises in the NFL currently, and its only logical to see what a franchise will pay for Mayfield’s services. Getting another first round pick in the 2027 draft could allow the Buccaneers to trade up to select their quarterback of the future.

One organization named are the Arizona Cardinals. With Jacoby Brissett also waiting for a new contract, the Cardinals only have Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck under contract. None of those three are better options than Baker Mayfield. The Cardinals also have an excellent group of skill position players who need a productive quarterback. Perhaps the Buccaneers could receive a haul from Arizona if they want to give him an extension.

Pittsburgh Steelers Also an Option for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mayfield Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the veteran quarterback carousel since Ben Roethlisberger retired. They tried winning with Kenny Pickett, but that failed miserably. They tried winning with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, but neither could help them win in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers had a respectable season last year, but he no longer plays like an MVP candidate.

The Steelers making a move for Mayfield makes a lot of sense because they’ve shown their lack of interest in gambling on young quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. They have some strong veterans, and trading for Mayfield could extend their window if he succeeds with the organization.

New York Jets Could Solve Their QB Problems with Mayfield

After the 2026 season, the New York Jets will need to resolve their quarterback situation (again). Geno Smith‘s contract ends after the year, and regardless of how the Jets perform in 2026, it seems unlikely he will be on the roster next year. The Jets have a interesting young group of skill position players who have yet to be unlocked because of their quarterback issues.

However, if they perform better than expected, they could make a move for Baker if they do not like their options in the 2027 draft. Another scenario could see the Jets select a non-quarterback high in the NFL Draft, allowing them to trade their 2028 first to the Buccaneers for Mayfield’s services. While not an ideal situation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they have to make the right decision long term for the franchise whatever that may be. Expect Mayfield to play the season with Buccaneers, but unless a contract is signed soon, all bets are off for 2027.