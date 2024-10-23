Buccaneers Named as Possible Trade Destination for $80 Million Super Bowl MVP

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watched their two best wide receivers and two of their highest-paid players go down with injuries in a Week 8 Monday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens, you didn’t need to be an NFL general manager to realize that if this season is going to be salvaged, it’s probably going to take some outside help.

That might mean making a move before the NFL trade deadline on November 5, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the 3-time defending NFC South Division champions should make a move for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

The Buccaneers are in dire straits with their wide receivers after Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending dislocated left ankle against the Ravens and Mike Evans is out until at least after the Week 11 bye with a hamstring injury.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an obvious potential landing spot in the wake of Chris Godwin’s season-ending ankle injury,” Knox wrote. “Tampa needs receiver help, and offensive coordinator Liam Coen coached Kupp as the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2022.”

Knox listed the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs as the 2 likely trade destinations for Kupp, who was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player. The Chiefs made a move to obtain Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on October 23.

Kupp acknowledged the trade rumors on October 22.

“I’m aware of it, but at the end of the day, I mean, I’m going to be where my feet are,” Kupp told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “That’s all I know. I have a job to do here. And I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can … And whatever happens outside of that, I’ve got to control what I can control. And right now that means being the best L.A. Ram that I can be.”

What Bucs Would Have to Give Up for Kupp

The Buccaneers might be more concerned with the financial implications of trading for Kupp than the price in terms of bodies, which would likely be a 2025 fourth round draft pick.

Kupp would cost approximately $10 million (or less) for 2024, depending on if the Rams are willing to pick up part of his salary. Moving forward, he’s due approximately $20 million each of the next 2 seasons.

The Buccaneers already have $112 million tied up in contracts to Godwin and Evans, with Godwin in the final season of a 3-year, $60 million contract and Evans in the first season of a 2-year, $52 million contract signed in March 2024.

Kupp Hasn’t Been Able to Stay Healthy

Injuries have defined Kupp’s career since he had one of the greatest seasons for any player in NFL history — regardless of position — in 2021.

In 2021, Kupp became only the second receiver in NFL history after Hall of Famer Jerry Rice to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP honors in the same season. He also led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) while setting an NFL record with 33 postseason receptions.

Following the Super Bowl win, Kupp signed a 3-year, $80.1 million contract extension with $75 million guaranteed but has missed 21 games due to injuries since then. He hasn’t played in 2024 since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2.