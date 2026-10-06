Bucs Trade Pitch Could ‘Save Season’ With Former 1st-Round QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did something in a Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers that hadn’t been done in the modern era of the NFL when they started an undrafted free agent rookie quarterback in Jalon Daniels.

While starting Daniels was a direct result of starter Baker Mayfield’s thumb injury in Week 3, it’s more a result of the Buccaneers’ poor planning and utter disinterest in ensuring the most important position on the field had a solid backup over the last few years.

The result was no different from the first 3 games of the year, as Tampa Bay lost again to drop to 0-4.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes that the Buccaneers could still turn things around by trading for a quarterback who could “save their season”: San Francisco 49ers backup and former 1st-round pick Mac Jones.

Figuring Out Asking Price for 49ers QB Mac Jones

In Kay’s trade pitch, the Buccaneers would have to give up a conditional 2027 3rd-round pick for Jones, which would likely bump up to a 2nd-round pick if he makes a certain number of starts or starts a playoff game.

The New England Patriots selected Jones with a 1st-round pick (No. 15 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.