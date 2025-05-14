Trade Prediction Sends Buccaneers 1,500 Yard RB to NFC South Rival

It’s hard to make an argument that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White hasn’t already been worth every cent of the 4-year, $5.12 million contract he signed after he was taken out of Arizona State in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

That is to say that White has already been worth every cent of his deal with an entire season left on his contract.

That leaves the Buccaneers — and White — in kind of a predicament. He’s now the clear No. 2 running back on the roster behind second-year star Bucky Irving, who was one of the NFL’s best running backs as a rookie and did so while only starting 3 games.

White has also produced consecutive seasons of over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and at least 9 touchdowns, meaning he has value other NFL teams covet.

While White’s job isn’t in jeopardy, exactly where he might be working at in the future that’s more up for debate. The Pewter Plank’s Josh Crysler floated one possible trade destination within Tampa Bay’s own division that seems feasible.

This comes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Buccaneers viewed White as an “expendable” trade asset before the 2025 NFL draft.

“If the rival Carolina Panthers aren’t content with their running back depth after this season, head coach Dave Canales could look to acquire White’s services and pair him with Chuba Hubbard,” Crysler wrote on May 13. “White had the most productive season of his career in 2023 under Canales with over 1,500 total scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns, making the Panthers a natural fit.”

BAKER MAYFIELD. RACHAAD WHITE. TOUCHDOWN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cnq4IU1AB0 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 27, 2024

White Jokes About NFL Future on YouTube Vlog

Crysler pointed out a recent episode of White’s YouTube vlog entitled “Day in the Life of an NFL RUNNING BACK” in which he seems to give a sly nod to his uncertain future.

After doing a tongue in cheek training session as a Dick’s Sporting Goods employee, White points out he needs to leave to go train for his actual job as an NFL running back.

“Now I’m going to do some field work, you know what I’m saying, trying to keep my job,” White said.

White’s value to another team in free agency after the 2025 season could equal a momentous payday for him as the market for running backs continues to grow, and could end up being something along the lines of the 3-year, $24 million free agent contract signed by Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift in March 2024.

Another Option: Just Keep the Band Together

Even more so than trading White, the best option for the Buccaneers as a team — and one that would help solidify their status as an NFC contender — would be to make him play out the final year of his contract in Tampa Bay behind Irving and serving as a potent No. 2 option in the run game.

The introduction of Irving to the run game in 2024 and his emergence with 1,514 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns, including 1,122 rushing yards, was the main reason the Buccaneers went from one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks in 2022 and 2023 to one of its best in 2024.

Keeping White in the fold would only serve to help Tampa Bay’s offense as it tries to make the postseason for a sixth consecutive year and win a fourth consecutive NFC South title.