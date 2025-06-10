Bucs Address LT Tristan Wirfs Sitting out With ‘Significant Knee Brace’: Report

The status of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star left tackle Tristan Wirfs raised some alarms on Tuesday morning after BucsGameday reporter JC Allen shared a photo of the integral offensive lineman “sporting a brace on his right knee” at Bucs mandatory minicamp.

After day one of minicamp practices concluded on June 10, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles addressed the media and Wirfs’ knee, and his message was a relief.

“Tristan Wirfs did not practice and had a significant knee brace on his right leg,” Tampa Bay Times beat reporter Rick Stroud noted after practice. Relaying: “Todd Bowles did not elaborate on Wirfs’ injury. [But said,] ‘It’s precautionary. It’s the offseason.’”

Jenna Laine of ESPN also reported an additional quote from Bowles, which is important, in which the veteran HC stated: “He’ll be fine in training camp.”

As of now, it seems like Wirfs’ right knee is no major cause for concern. But if you’re expecting the core foundational pillar to line up on the practice field this week, think again.

The Bucs have no reason to risk an injury to one of their most important players. With that being said, it would make sense to keep Wirfs on ice until training camp starts up in late July, a plan Bowles hinted may come to pass on Tuesday.