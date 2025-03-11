Hi, Subscriber

Former Bucs’ First Round Pick Gets Fresh Start in AFC North

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

The writing was on the wall for Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka before the 2024 season that it would be his last with the team that took him in the first round (No. 32 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft.

Now, Tryon-Shoyinka gets a chance to reboot his career somewhere else and gets to do so playing opposite the NFL’s premiere pass rusher on the Cleveland Browns, where he can learn from 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

“Sources: The #Browns are signing OLB Joe TryonShoyinka to a 1-year, $4.75M deal. The former 1st-round pick recorded 15 sacks in four seasons with the #Bucs,” FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on March 11. 

The Buccaneers declined the fifth-year option on Tryon-Shoyinka ahead of the NFL’s May 2, 2024, deadline, according to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman. Tryon-Shoyinka played out the final season of the 4-year, $11.1 million contract he signed in 2021.

“As expected, Bucs will not be exercising the fifth-year option for 2021 first-round pick OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka,” Auman posted on X. “Would have been $13.2 million for 2025. He has totaled 13 sacks in three seasons.”

Tryon-Shoyinka Constantly Came Up Short With Bucs

Tryon-Shoyinka, in his third season as a full-time starter in 2024, had career lows of 23 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 TFL and 4 QB hits — the latest regression for a player who has continually gone backwards since he was taken with the final pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

One of the problems with Tryon-Shoyinka throughout his career has been his lack of versatility. If he wasn’t rushing the passer, he wasn’t much good to the defense. And most of the time, he wasn’t very good at that, even.

The Buccaneers have tried desperately to fill out their defensive front in the NFL draft in recent years, and with varied results.

Tampa Bay used their first pick in three consecutive drafts to add edge rushers or interior defensive linemen with busts in Tryon-Shoyinka in 2021 and defensive end Logan Hall in 2022 followed by interior defensive lineman Calijah Kancey at No. 19 overall in 2023. Out of that bunch, only Kancey looks like he’ll eventually pay off after he led the Buccaneers with 7.5 sacks in 2024

Entering Football Purgatory With Browns

By joining the Browns, Tryon-Shoyinka is willingly submitting himself to football purgatory.

The Browns have been neck and neck with the New York Jets as the NFL’s worst run team over the last decade, although the Browns have the upper hand when it comes to bad contracts, including currently being home to the worst contract in NFL history.

Anything the Browns do over the next few years is tied to the fully guaranteed, 5-year, $230 million contract signed by quarterback Deshaun Watson in March 2022. While Watson has converted large chunks of his contract to signing bonuses the last 2 years, he’s still owed $92 million over the next 2 seasons that the Browns can’t get out of until the contract runs out following the 2026 season.

Taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft would go a long way toward making things right — likely Miami’s Cam Ward — but it’s not a clear cut solution.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players

Marcus Banks's headshot M. Banks
Shaquil Barrett's headshot S. Barrett
Graham Barton's headshot G. Barton
Chris Braswell's headshot C. Braswell
Ben Bredeson's headshot B. Bredeson
C.J. Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
K.J. Britt's headshot K. Britt
Jack Browning's headshot J. Browning
Marquez Callaway's headshot M. Callaway
Devin Culp's headshot D. Culp
Lavonte David's headshot L. David
Jamel Dean's headshot J. Dean
Evan Deckers's headshot E. Deckers
SirVocea Dennis's headshot S. Dennis
YaYa Diaby's headshot Y. Diaby
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Payne Durham's headshot P. Durham
Silas Dzansi's headshot S. Dzansi
Chase Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
Mike Evans's headshot M. Evans
Dallis Flowers's headshot D. Flowers
Tyrek Funderburk's headshot T. Funderburk
William Gholston's headshot W. Gholston
Chris Godwin's headshot C. Godwin
Luke Goedeke's headshot L. Goedeke
Adam Gotsis's headshot A. Gotsis
Mike Greene's headshot M. Greene
Garret Greenfield's headshot G. Greenfield
Antonio Grier's headshot A. Grier
Daniel Grzesiak's headshot D. Grzesiak
Luke Haggard's headshot L. Haggard
Logan Hall's headshot L. Hall
Bryce Hall's headshot B. Hall
Josh Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Troy Hill's headshot T. Hill
Dennis Houston's headshot D. Houston
Bucky Irving's headshot B. Irving
Christian Izien's headshot C. Izien
Rakim Jarrett's headshot R. Jarrett
Deion Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Kameron Johnson's headshot K. Johnson
Deion Jones's headshot D. Jones
Jake Julien's headshot J. Julien
Calijah Kancey's headshot C. Kancey
Ko Kieft's headshot K. Kieft
Elijah Klein's headshot E. Klein
Tanner Knue's headshot T. Knue
Cody Mauch's headshot C. Mauch
Baker Mayfield's headshot B. Mayfield
Zyon McCollum's headshot Z. McCollum
Chase McLaughlin's headshot C. McLaughlin
Jalen McMillan's headshot J. McMillan
Kaevon Merriweather's headshot K. Merriweather
Lorenz Metz's headshot L. Metz
Ryan Miller's headshot R. Miller
Ryan Neal's headshot R. Neal
Royce Newman's headshot R. Newman
Raiqwon O'Neal's headshot R. O'Neal
Sua Opeta's headshot S. Opeta
Cade Otton's headshot C. Otton
Trey Palmer's headshot T. Palmer
Michael Pratt's headshot M. Pratt
Jose Ramirez's headshot J. Ramirez
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
J.J. Russell's headshot J. Russell
Sterling Shepard's headshot S. Shepard
Justin Skule's headshot J. Skule
Tykee Smith's headshot T. Smith
Tanner Taula's headshot T. Taula
Tavierre Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Cody Thompson's headshot C. Thompson
Kyle Trask's headshot K. Trask
Sean Tucker's headshot S. Tucker
Vita Vea's headshot V. Vea
Markees Watts's headshot M. Watts
Rachaad White's headshot R. White
Jordan Whitehead's headshot J. Whitehead
DJ Williams's headshot D. Williams
Antoine Winfield's headshot A. Winfield
Tristan Wirfs's headshot T. Wirfs
Rashad Wisdom's headshot R. Wisdom

Comments

Former Bucs’ First Round Pick Gets Fresh Start in AFC North

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x