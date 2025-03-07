Hi, Subscriber

Browns Make $35.8 Million Move With QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.
The Cleveland Browns have restructured Deshaun Watson’s contract, setting the team up for the draft and free agency.

The Browns made the much-anticipated move to restructure Watson’s contract on Thursday, freeing up a massive amount of cap space. Field Yates of ESPN first reported the move. The restructure reduces his cap hit of $73 million by $35.8 million.

Watson is not losing money with the restructuring. It’s just bookkeeping by the Browns, who are trying to navigate his fully guaranteed $230 million contract through 2026.

Watson has struggled to find success in Cleveland, posting a 9-10 overall record as the starter, including a disappointing 1-6 mark this past season. Over that span, he has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Watson’s last two seasons have ended preemptively due to injury. In 2023, he suffered a fractured shoulder. Last year, Watson ruptured his Achilles and he then reinjured it in rehab. It required an additional surgery and he’s expected to miss “significant” time next season.

Watson’s struggles were evident before the injury, as the Browns’ offense failed to score more than 20 points in any game. Adding to the woes, Watson didn’t eclipse 200 passing yards in any of his seven starts this season.

Deshaun Watson Has Likely Played Last Snap With Browns

Even if Watson returns to full health at some point, his time as the Browns’ starting quarterback is likely over.

The team is actively exploring options this offseason for a plan to move forward at the position. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, all signs indicate that Watson’s time in Cleveland is over.

“Deshaun Watson has two years left on his contract at $46 million fully guaranteed each year, but he has had his Achilles tendon repaired twice in the past five months and is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season,” Graziano said. “There’s a strong chance Watson has played his final game as a Brown. Cleveland is thinking about what comes next at the position.”

Browns Looking for Answer at Quarterback

The most immediate thing that comes next is the draft. Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick and will consider drafting a passer with the selection. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are considered the top two quarterbacks in the draft. However, Sanders’ stock has taken a hit recently for his interviews at the combine.

That being said, Sanders will likely be in consideration when the Browns are on the clock. The Tennesee Titans — another QB-needy team — have the top selection. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the team will draft a quarterback and sign a veteran as a potential “bridge.”

“In addition to their 11 draft picks, they’ll add some players in free agency and trades, including a veteran quarterback. The veteran QB will likely be a bridge player to hold down the fort until their rookie QB is ready to go,” Cabot said. “They’ll also likely draft a quarterback with their No. 2 pick, unless they feel confident they can get one they like later.”

If the Browns can find some consistency at quarterback, they’ll likely be able to rebound from a disappointing 3-14 campaign.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

