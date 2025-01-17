Buccaneers Predicted to Replace Chris Godwin With ‘Dynamic Playmaker’

Even though it might be a tough pill to swallow for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans, we may have seen the end of the Chris Godwin era.

The Buccaneers have thrived for the better part of the last decade with 2 of the NFL’s best wide receivers with Godwin and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Evans side by side, but with Godwin headed into free agency he’s a luxury the Buccaneers most likely can no longer afford.

That’s why CBS Sports has the Buccaneers projected to take Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft in their latest mock draft released on January 17.

From CBS Sports: “Luther Burden III would be a luxury even if Chris Godwin departs given the play of Jalen McMillan. However, if offensive coordinator Liam Coen returns, then the offense is going to be relied upon to get them back to the playoffs next year.”

Burden is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft despite his numbers going down significantly from 2023 (86 receptions, 1,212 yards, 9 touchdowns) to 2024 (61 receptions, 676 yards, 6 touchdowns).

From Bleacher Report’s draft profile on Burden: “Dynamic playmaker who excels with the football in space … Alignment versatile offers creative play-calling possibilities.”

Burden Dominated Against SEC Competition

Burden, 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, has been one of college football’s most dynamic wide receivers the last 2 seasons. He earned All-SEC and Associated Press All-American honors in 2023 and was named All-SEC again in 2024.

Like McMillan, Burden mostly played in the slot in college — where Godwin has been at his best for the Buccaneers. Burden’s draft stock may have even dipped a little bit in 2024 because he was forced to come back to school for another season per the NFL’s rules on being 3 years out of high school before you can enter the NFL draft.

Godwin One of NFL’s Most Coveted Free Agents

Despite a season-ending injury in Week 7, Godwin will still be one of the NFL’s most coveted free agents in 2025, with Bleacher Report putting him at No. 12 overall on their list of free agents.

At the time of his injury, Godwin was fourth in the NFL in receiving with 50 receptions for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns — all after he spent most of the offseason as the subject of trade rumors.

Now, with his injury rehab going according to plan, Godwin will be one of the NFL’s most sought-after free agents.

“(Godwin) is still just 28 and will be fully healthy for his new team,” Footballguys Fantasy Football’s Jeff Tefertiller said on December 30. “After Tee Higgins, Godwin might be the prize of free agent receivers this coming offseason.”

Spotrac currently has Godwin’s market value projected at a 3-year, $66.7 million contract, which would pay him approximately $22.5 million per season — Godwin will turn 29 years old and could be willing to sign a 2-year contract in the $40 million range.

The Buccaneers have little to no cap space to work with in 2025, so bringing back Godwin for what he’s worth seems like a non-starter — especially with high level wide receivers at a premium around the NFL.