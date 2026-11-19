The Tennessee Titans will be without wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve (IR) due to an ankle injury.
The Titans’ receiving group was already thin because rookie Carnell Tate missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury.
But in the lead-up to the Week 11 clash against the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee could get the rookie back on the field.
Carnell Tate Returns to Practice
Carnell Tate is back on the practice field for the first time in two weeks (three if you count the bye) for the Tennessee Titans.
As noted, the rookie wide receiver was dealing with a shoulder injury, leaving Cam Ward without the Titans’ best receiving option.
On Wednesday, Tate was a limited participant for the Titans ahead of the matchup against the Cowboys.
“I’ve just been taking it day-by-day, and putting my faith in the training staff to get me back,” Tate said, via the Titans. “You don’t want time off right now, during the season, but it’s helped me tremendously.”
“I am very excited to be back out there with my teammates, and to be involved again… I’m going to go out there and try to add as much as possible.”
Tate has the best production for a Titans receiving option this season despite missing two games.
The rookie has the most receiving yards (413), while second in the most receptions (34) and targets (51); he also has one touchdown catch.
Getting Tate back comes at the perfect time, as Wan’Dale Robinson, who has been the Titans’ best receiving threat this season, who has the most touchdown receptions (3) and targets (54).
While Carnell Tate has returned to practice, the player still needs to go through the rest of the week before the team decides if he is ready to return to action.
Titans Promote Player to Main Roster
Needing depth at wide receiver, the Tennessee Titans have promoted a practice squad player to the 53-man roster.
The team announced that they have promoted second-year Xavier Restrepo to the roster following placing Wan’Dale Robinson on IR.
“My expectations, and my goals, don’t stop at the 53-man (roster). I feel like I can be a good player in this league, and maybe others don’t, but I am a very confident human being.” Restrepo said after being added to the main roster, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans.
Robinson had the most targets on the team before his injury, leading Cam Wsrd to distribute his passes around more often in the latter half of the season.
If Restrepo could get open, he could be lined up to help the Titans in his promotion to the team.
Titans Get Positive Carnell Tate News Before Cowboys Clash