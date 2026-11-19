The Tennessee Titans will be without wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve (IR) due to an ankle injury.

The Titans’ receiving group was already thin because rookie Carnell Tate missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury.

But in the lead-up to the Week 11 clash against the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee could get the rookie back on the field.

Carnell Tate Returns to Practice

Carnell Tate is back on the practice field for the first time in two weeks (three if you count the bye) for the Tennessee Titans.

As noted, the rookie wide receiver was dealing with a shoulder injury, leaving Cam Ward without the Titans’ best receiving option.

On Wednesday, Tate was a limited participant for the Titans ahead of the matchup against the Cowboys.