The Tennessee Titans‘ receiving room has suffered a huge blow.

According to Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt, the AFC South franchise has placed Wan’Dale Robinson on injured reserve (IR) due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 10.

“The @Titans have promoted WR @XavierRestrepo1 to the team’s 53-man roster. The Titans have placed WR Wan’Dale Robinson on Injured Reserve. Also, the Titans signed WR Jamari Thrash to the team’s practice squad.”

Robinson, who signed a four-year, $70 million contract in the offseason, has the most targets (54) and touchdown catches (3) on the Titans, alongside 38 receptions for 272 yards.

Losing Robinson is a huge blow for Cam Ward and the offense, which has recently had two strong performances, with Ward throwing for two consecutive 200-plus-yard games and two pass-touchdown games.

Now, the Titans offense could have to prepare for Week 11 without Wan’Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate.

Titans Promote WR to Main Roster

To make up for the loss of Wan’Dale Robinson, the Tennessee Titans are promoting a second-year player to the main roster.

As noted above, the Titans are promoting Xavier Restrepo to the 53-man roster.

Restrepo, who signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2025, has a history with Cam Ward, being teammates back in college.

Through their two seasons together in Nashville, the undrafted wide receiver has logged six catches for 72 yards.

Now, with the opportunity for more playing time and targets, Restrepo could help boost Ward and the offense. The wide receiver has also seen the field as a special teamer, playing 33 snaps this season.

To make up for Restrepo’s spot on the practice squad, the team is signing Jamari Thrash.

Thrash last played for the Cleveland Browns, logging 10 receptions for 107 yards and has yet to score in the NFL.

The wide receiver was last with the Las Vegas Raiders‘ practice squad before landing in Tennessee.

Former Titans Defender to Work Out for AFC North Team

Former Titans cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, who signed with the team in the offseason but was released before the season, is set to work out with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The defender was released because of ankle surgery and dealing with a six-game suspension due to PEDs (which Johnson affirms was due to infertility pills).

In his career, Johnson has logged three pass deflections, a sack and 66 total career tackles.

Nazeeh Johnson also won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.