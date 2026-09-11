Reporter Calls Out Surprisingly Low Titans Ticket Prices in Week 1

The Tennessee Titans were among the worst teams in the NFL last season after drafting Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. Fans are hoping the team improves upon its 3-14 record and that quest begins Sunday at home against the New York Jets.

The Jets are not a marquee opponent, but this is still the home and season opener. That’s why Jets reporter Zack Rosenblatt expressed surprise at the low get-in price for the game.

Titans Fans Have a Bargain in Week 1

Rosenblatt covers the Jets for The Athletic and noted he saw seats as low as $22 on Ticketmaster for the game in Nashville. A quick search at the time of writing shows tickets down to $20.

Of course, these are the absolute lowest prices and are not for premium seats. But it is still surprising to see a Week 1 NFL game have such low prices.

This is likely indicative of the overall lack of hype surrounding the Titans this year. The team’s last winning season was in 2021 when current New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was still at the helm.

Brian Callahan took over as head coach in 2024 and the team went 3-14, landing the No. 1 pick and Ward. They matched that win total last season and Callahan was fired after a 1-5 start. Robert Saleh is now in charge as he looks to change the narrative surrounding the franchise.

Week 1 Outlook as Jets Come to Nashville

The Titans are slight favorites against the Jets as both teams try to emerge from the basement of the AFC. New York will be turning back the clock by starting Geno Smith at quarterback. Yet he is now 35 years old and has come back down to Earth in recent years after a Pro Bowl season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.

The hope for Titans fans is that the addition of Saleh will galvanize the defense. That would leave it up to Ward to start living up to his No. 1 draft slot.

The young quarterback got off to an 0-4 start last season that ultimately led to Callahan’s early dismissal. Yet he did have a stretch of four games in December in which he threw two touchdowns in each game. The Titans went 2-2 in that span.

A good sign was that Ward only threw seven interceptions in his rookie season. The bad news was he took 55 sacks and the team won only three games. The overall rough season may be why Titans fans want to see positive results on the field before heading to a game in 2026.