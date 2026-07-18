The onset of training camps across the NFL is rapidly approaching, but there’s still time for teams to make moves before the actual start of the season.
The Tennessee Titans have been urged to do just that.
Tennessee Titans Urged to Trade Cody Barton Before Start of 2026 NFL Season
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently listed one trade that every NFL team should consider before the season’s start, and for the Titans that deal consisted of flipping linebacker Cody Barton for draft capital, specifically a mid-round 2027 pick. After starting all 17 games for Tennessee in 2025, Moton argues that Barton could potentially get squeezed out of a starting spot in ’26 and thus become expendable.
“Under a new coaching regime, the Titans selected linebacker Anthony Hill in the second round of this year’s draft, which may indicate that Barton could land on the trade block,” Moton wrote.
“Linebacker Cedric Gray is a probable starter. If Hill picks up head coach Robert Saleh’s scheme at training camp, Barton may be the No. 3 linebacker on the depth chart. He would likely draw interest on the trade market after logging 81 tackles (four for loss), three interceptions and 11 pass breakups last season.”
Barton tallied 81 combined tackles, 11 passes defended 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and 1 sack for the Titans in 2025. He still has two years remaining on the three-year, $21 million deal that he signed with Tennessee in March of 2025.
Prior to spending the ’25 campaign with the Titans, Barton previously played for the Seattle Seahawks (2019-2022), Washington Commanders (2023) and Denver Broncos (2024).
This story will be updated.
Tennessee Titans Urged to Trade Starting Defender Before 2026 NFL Season