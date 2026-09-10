Titans Get Bad News Ahead of Season Opener

The Tennessee Titans will soon kick off the first season under head coach Robert Saleh when they face a familiar team. Tennessee will face the New York Jets in Week 1, the team Saleh coached from 2021 to 2024.

Saleh said that New York holds a special place in his heart and that he does not “hold grudges,” saying that the team’s goal in Week 1 is to win.

With Sunday around the corner, Saleh will have to face off against some of his former players.

One of Saleh’s former draft picks, who was dealing with an injury, recently confirmed his status for the season opener, which is negative for the Titans.

Jets Running Back Confirms Status for Season Opener

Robert Saleh has been through four drafts with the New York Jets and will now have to face a member of the 2022 draft class.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, running back Breece Hall has confirmed his green light to play against the Titans after dealing with a groin injury.

“Breece Hall, who missed a couple of weeks with a strained groin, says he’s good to go and can handle a full workload, if necessary. Says the injury provided ‘a good little vacation,’ adding he feels fresh from the time off.”

Hall, the 36th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by Saleh and the Jets, had his best rushing season in 2025 and could carry that into against his former head coach’s team in Week 1.

The running back recorded 1,065 yards and four touchdowns, while hauling in 36 receptions for 350 yards and a score.

In his first three seasons under Saleh (while the OC called the plays), Hall logged 2,333 yards and 14 touchdowns on 512 carries, while registering 1,292 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through the air.

The NY Jets hired Frank Reich as the new offensive coordinator, who could change how Hall performs in the 2026 season.

But regardless, Breece Hall will face off against his former head coach in Nashville in the season opener, as both teams look to start the season off with a win after finishing 3-14.

Titans Add Defensive Back to the Squad

With just a few days before the regular season, the Tennessee Titans added a cornerback who has some familiarity with the coaching staff.

The Titans signed Jaylon Jones, who was last with the Indianapolis Colts, to the roster just a few days before the game against the New York Jets.

Jones has logged two interceptions, 21 pass deflections and 162 total tackles in the first three seasons of his career.

The CB will reunite with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, whom he played under in the first two seasons of his career in Indianapolis. Bradley lauded the defender upon reuniting with the player, praising his physical attributes.

Having to get back up to speed with the current defense Robert Saleh runs, Jaylon Jones could get up to speed due to his chemistry with Bradley.