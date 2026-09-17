Titans’ OC Brian Daboll Reveals Confidence Level with Cam Ward

Cam Ward has big expectations as the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The quarterback didn’t exceed expectations, throwing for 3,169 yards and 17 touchdowns in his rookie year while gaining 159 yards on the ground alongside two touchdowns.

Now with former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as his new offensive coordinator, Ward is expected to have a strong second season.

After the 2026 season opener loss to the New York Jets, Ward is still perfecting his craft, completing 19 of 32 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

A member of the media asked Daboll about the quarterback’s development timeline, and the OC gave a candid answer.

Brian Daboll Reveals Confidence Level for Ward

Brian Daboll revealed at his introductory press conference with the Tennessee Titans that Cam Ward played a role in his decision to join the team.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do with everybody, but [Ward’s] a young, athletic quarterback who has accuracy,” Daboll said, via the Tennessean. “He can make plays on the move. He can do a great job if the play doesn’t look great and then all of the sudden it looks great because of his ability. He’s smart.”

With Ward now under his wing, the quarterback is still molding into the star player the Titans drafted him to be.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Daboll shared his confidence in the second-year QB after the offensive struggles in Week 1.

“When you’re talking about offensive football, it takes everybody. Obviously, it’s always gonna start with the quarterback,” the OC said. “And I have confidence in Cam.”

“I have full confidence in [all of] our guys here. We didn’t get the result we wanted; obviously, it wasn’t good enough. But our guys are a resilient group. We’re gonna face some adversity. Got to do a better job.”

Still getting a complete grasp of Daboll’s offensive scheme, Cam Ward has plenty of time to help shape the turnaround the Titans need to have a successful season.

Titans Get Positive Defensive News

The Tennessee Titans defense allowed 23 points to the New York Jets offense in Week 1, but they were missing one of their better defensive players. But after recent news, the defender could return 2.

Linebacker Cedric Gray missed the season opener due to a concussion he suffered in a UTV accident and is currently in concussion protocol.

The defender has recently begun practicing again, being a full participant Wednesday and also on the field Thursday.

If Gray clears the protocol and plays in Week 2 a huge boost for the Titans’ defense. The linebacker recorded 164 tackles in 2025, more than double the player on the team.

Rookie linebacker Anthony Hill logged 16 tackles in his debut, but needs a duo to help him acclimate to the NFL level while easing him into wearing the green dot.

If Cedric Gray makes his season debut, it would help a Titans defense that struggled in the season opener.