Titans Get Concerning Cedric Gray Update Ahead of Jets Opener

The Tennessee Titans received an unwelcome update on linebacker Cedric Gray as preparations ramp up for Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets.

Gray was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s initial injury report because of the concussion he suffered in a UTV accident over Labor Day weekend. The Titans previously announced that Gray sustained a concussion and other minor injuries in the accident and must clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before returning to action.

While Wednesday’s designation does not officially rule Gray out for Week 1, it puts his availability firmly in question with only a few days remaining before Tennessee hosts New York.

Gray Still Has Hurdles to Clear Before Week 1

The Titans’ first injury report of the regular season listed only two Tennessee players. Defensive end Keldric Faulk was a full participant despite a shoulder issue, while Gray did not participate because of his concussion.

That makes Thursday’s practice particularly important for Gray.

Players in the NFL’s concussion protocol must progress through a multi-step return-to-participation process. Eventually, Gray will need clearance from an independent neurological consultant before he can return to game action.

There is no universal timetable for completing that process, meaning his status can change quickly depending on his symptoms and progress.

Head coach Robert Saleh has nevertheless left the door open for Gray to face the Jets, telling reporters earlier in the week that the linebacker had a chance to play.

“You always try your best to keep the main thing the main thing and educate them. But they’re still kids,” Saleh said.

“He was apologetic. I’m takin the glass half full approach. He’s good. He’s healthy. He’s got a chance [to play vs the Jets].”

Titans Could Face Major Challenge Without Gray

The 23-year-old emerged as one of the Titans’ most productive defensive players during his second NFL season. Official team statistics credit Gray with 164 total tackles in 16 games in 2025, including 97 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and a sack.

The Titans’ own season-end statistical recap listed Gray as the team’s tackle leader, well ahead of Cody Barton and Amani Hooker, who each finished with 81.

Gray’s development was one of the few bright spots for a Tennessee team that struggled overall last season. After playing sparingly as a rookie, the 2024 fourth-round pick out of North Carolina established himself as a starting-caliber linebacker capable of covering significant ground in the middle of the defense.

Tennessee is preparing for a Jets offense featuring Breece Hall, and New York received encouraging news about its starting running back Wednesday. Hall was listed as a full participant despite a groin injury, although the Jets noted that their Wednesday participation levels were estimates because the team did not actually practice.

Titans Have Decisions to Make at Linebacker

The good news for Tennessee is that Saleh and his staff have known about Gray’s injury since the beginning of the week. They have had time to prepare alternative personnel combinations rather than being forced into a last-minute adjustment.

According to A to Z Sports, Barton gives the Titans an experienced option at linebacker. He started all 17 games last season, recorded 81 tackles and led Tennessee with three interceptions.

Tennessee could also turn toward younger options such as Anthony Hill Jr., its second-round pick, as the coaching staff determines how to divide snaps if Gray cannot go. How aggressive the Titans are willing to be with a rookie linebacker in his first regular-season game will be one of the more interesting personnel questions heading into the opener.

If the Titans can control the line of scrimmage and prevent Hall from consistently reaching the second level, they can reduce some of the stress created by Gray’s potential absence. If the Jets establish their running game, however, Tennessee could quickly find out just how much it misses its leading tackler.