The Tennessee Titans are searching for wins, but Robert Saleh believes they are getting closer to an answer on Cam Ward. That answer required the coaching staff to change its approach. Rather than keep asking what Ward could handle, Tennessee decided to give him more responsibility and find out.

Speaking Monday, Saleh explained that the Titans shifted their offensive philosophy before the Browns game. The change put more on Ward at the line of scrimmage and asked him to take command of the offense. For a team evaluating its quarterback, that is a meaningful step.

“To be fair to Cam, we’ve said from the beginning we were going to give him every opportunity to prove that he is a franchise quarterback of the Tennessee Titans,” Saleh said, according to the team’s official website.

Why Tennessee Changed Its Approach to Cam Ward

Saleh’s explanation gets to the heart of the situation. Tennessee needs to know whether Ward can lead this offense beyond the season. Keeping his responsibilities limited would only leave questions unanswered.

“So, philosophically, the change was: How are we going to evaluate whether or not is he capable of being our franchise quarterback if we don’t give him the opportunity to prove it?” Saleh said. “And I think over the last three weeks he has done that. Or, at least is doing it.”

That final qualification keeps the assessment fair. Saleh sees progress, but he is not suggesting Ward has everything figured out. There are still details to clean up, even as the quarterback becomes more comfortable.

Saleh Sees Progress Beyond the Numbers

Ward’s completion percentages over his past three games were 64.5%, 65.0% and 71.8%. He also threw at least two touchdown passes in consecutive games and recorded his first career 300-yard passing performance against Cincinnati in Week 8. Those numbers give Tennessee something to build on.

Saleh pointed to improvements that matter beyond a box score. He said Ward’s footwork is improving, his progressions are quicker and his comfort with the offense’s terminology is growing. Those are signs for a quarterback being asked to run more of the show.

“We made a shift philosophically with how we were going to approach this thing, and he’s doing a really nice job taking command of it,” Saleh said.

The challenge is turning that growth into results. Ward has more control. Tennessee needs that trust to pay off.