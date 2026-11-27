The Tennessee Titans are looking to avoid a season sweep at the hands of their AFC South rivals.

Well, their chances of pulling off an upset just improved.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen announced on Friday that star wide receiver Parker Washington will miss Sunday’s clash against the Titans after suffering a shoulder injury in practice on Thursday.

Coen added that Washington is considered week-to-week.

Washington Recently Torched The Titans

Few players have caused the Titans more problems this season than Washington.

During Jacksonville’s 40-23 victory over Tennessee in Week 10, the 24-year-old wideout torched the Titans’ secondary, hauling in seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Washington followed up that performance with eight catches for 103 yards against the New York Giants last Sunday.

The former sixth-round pick is enjoying a breakout campaign in the final year of his rookie contract. Through 10 games, Washington leads the Jaguars with 44 receptions, 748 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He’s already surpassed his career high in receiving touchdowns after registering five last season.

While Washington’s absence is a significant blow to Jacksonville’s offense, the Jaguars aren’t exactly short on receiving talent.

Veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie Josh Cameron could all see expanded roles against Tennessee.

However, Coen is also dealing with injury concerns elsewhere on offense. The Jaguars head coach indicated on Friday that leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten’s availability remains uncertain as he deals with ankle and foot injuries.

Meyers was also limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury.

For a Titans defense that surrendered 40 points to Jacksonville just two weeks ago, facing the Jaguars without their leading receiver and leading rusher represents a break. Lord knows they need it.

Titans Dealing With Injury Issues of Their Own

Unfortunately for head coach Robert Saleh, the Titans are dealing with their own injury concerns heading into Sunday’s divisional clash.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (neck) and safety Terrell Burgess (knee) both missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Titans’ official injury report.

Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is also nursing a knee injury, although he returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session.

There was some encouraging news for Tennessee, however.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was a full participant on Thursday after being limited by a back injury on Wednesday.

Rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) and safety Kevin Winston Jr. (shoulder) were both full participants in Tennessee’s first two practices of the week.

Running back Tony Pollard missed Thursday’s practice, although his absence was designated as a rest day rather than an injury.

The Titans enter Sunday’s contest with a 1-9 record, while the Jaguars are sitting comfortably atop the AFC South at 7-3.