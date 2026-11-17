The Tennessee Titans are eager to watch Carnell Tate get back on the field. While speaking to reporters Monday, Titans head coach Robert Saleh offered an encouraging update involving not just Tate, but also linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Cody Barton. Tennessee is hoping all three can return for the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Saleh said the Titans will “hopefully” get the trio back against Dallas. That gives fans something to watch as the practice week unfolds, with Tate potentially returning to the receiving group. It also leaves their availability unsettled until the team provides further updates.

Carnell Tate Could Return Against Dallas

For Tate, the next step is turning that optimism into clearance to play. Saleh’s wording suggests a return is possible, but it was not a declaration that the receiver will suit up. Tennessee’s practice reports and game designations will offer a clearer picture.

Getting Tate back would give quarterback Cam Ward another receiving option at a time when the Titans are asking him to take control of the offense. Saleh explained Monday that Tennessee has given Ward more responsibility at the line of scrimmage. Having another receiver available would give the coaching staff more options as it continues that evaluation.

That does not mean Tate’s potential return fixes everything for Tennessee. The Titans still need to execute, and availability alone does not guarantee production. Still, having him in the lineup would be preferable to preparing for another game without him.

Titans Also Hope to Get Two Linebackers Back

Hill and Barton are part of the same hopeful outlook. Their potential returns would give Tennessee more options at linebacker and could help the staff manage its personnel against Dallas. Whether either player is ready remains a question for the coming days.

The distinction is that Saleh discussed all three as possible returns. He did not announce that Tate was cleared, or that Hill and Barton had completed every step necessary to play. Those decisions still need to follow what happens during the week.

For fans looking for an answer, Monday’s comments stop short of providing one. They do, however, establish that the Cowboys game is a possibility for each player. That is a more encouraging conversation than hearing that a return has been ruled out.

Tate will draw attention as Tennessee prepares for Dallas. Now the Titans need the practice week to match Saleh’s optimism.