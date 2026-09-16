Titans Offense Receives Dismal Week 2 Prediction

The Tennessee Titans brought in Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator, alongside new head coach Robert Saleh, to inject some life into the offense. The initial returns were, well, not good.

The Titans fell to the New York Jets on Sunday in a boring, 23-10 affair. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is in his second season and fans are hoping he takes a major leap. He finished Sunday’s loss with 140 passing yards on 32 attempts.

Tennessee is now preparing to take on a Philadelphia Eagles team fresh off a thrilling 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1. ESPN’s Ben Solak shared a prediction that will have Titans fans considering if they will even tune in on Sunday.

Titans Receive a Painful Prediction

Solak wrote an article with a list of his top predictions for Week 2. Among those, he believes the Titans will score a grand total of zero points against the Eagles.

“I cannot remember a team that looked less functional on offense in Week 1 than the Titans in Sunday’s loss to the Jets,” he wrote. That is a major concern considering Daboll showed up and just had a full offseason to prepare his team.

Another quote from Solak sums up just how hopeless Sunday’s performance was: “The Titans looked as if they had never played together before.”

He goes on to write how oddsmakers are predicting the Titans to score around 15 points. His prediction is zero after what the Titans did against the Jets.

Seeking Positives in Tennessee

The Titans offense scored points on the first and final drives of the game. Everything in between was the problem. As Solak notes, there was no sense of rhythm throughout the game. No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate is a major new weapon on offense and he finished the game with only four receptions on six targets.

The total lack of chemistry on offense seems to point toward a league-wide issue of Week 1 looking like a preseason game for some teams. This is not true for all 32 teams, but the Titans join other teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland Browns in looking several steps too slow to open the season.

The Titans get the Eagles at home this week before road games against the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. That means there is a real possibility the team matches its 0-4 start from 2025.

Such a start is easier to deal with if Ward starts showing real progression. Then again, the team should be winning if that is the case.