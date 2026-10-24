Titans $74 Million WR Tabbed Trade Candidate Before Week 7

The Tennessee Titans got their first win of the Robert Saleh era and are looking to pick up steam for the rest of the season.

While things are starting to click, the team is still finding its footing under the new coaching staff. This could force the team to consider moving players to help find their identity.

An NFL writer named a member of the Titans’ offense as a potential trade before the deadline.

Titans WR Tabbed Trade Candidate

Calvin Ridley hasn’t been used much in Brian Daboll’s offense this season. The wide receiver has five catches for 81 yards and zero scores after six games.

Fox Sports writer Ben Arthur tabbed Ridley as a potential trade candidate, which could allow other players in the Titans’ receiving room to flourish.

“Ridley already took a pay cut to stay with the Titans this offseason, but his role continues to diminish in Tennessee,” Arthur wrote. “He’s averaging a career-low 13.5 receiving yards per game, and he’s playing 53% of snaps. The Titans need to give more looks to their younger receivers (Carnell Tate, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike) in a season that’s going nowhere anyway.”

“The 31-year-old Ridley would be best utilized on a contending team with a receiver need.”

Ridley has been targeted 10 times this season, the seventh-lowest in the receiving game for Tennessee.

If his numbers continue to dwindle, Ridley could see himself out in hopes of joining a playoff fringe team. He turns 32 in December and is most likely eager to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Just two seasons ago, Ridley logged a 1,000-yard receiving season, which shows he can still compete when healthy. If he lands with a playoff team, they could likely bring back the All-Pro in him.

Calvin Ridley has made around $74 million in his career.

Calvin Ridley Dealing with Injury

If the Tennessee Titans traded Calvin Ridley before the Week 9 trade deadline, the AFC South team would likely get a Day 3 draft selection.

Any interested team would have to take on his contract, which includes $45 million in cap space over two seasons.

Ridley is dealing with a hip injury, which could hurt his trade value if the Titans move on from him.

The wide receiver is questionable for the Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns after missing the last two practices.

If Calvin Ridley were to be traded out of Nashville, the Titans don’t appear likely to get much in return.