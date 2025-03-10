Commanders Accused of Overpaying $45M Jonathan Allen Replacement

General manager Adam Peters didn’t wait long to replace defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, bringing another player he helped draft for the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders, former first-round pick defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

The 27-year-old agreed a deal worth $45 million on Monday, March 10, the first day of negotiations in 2025 NFL free agency, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He also confirmed Kinlaw will get $30 million in guaranteed money.

Comp update: Javon Kinlaw reached agreement with Washington on a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed. https://t.co/aKAv7DzUwt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

That kind of money positions Kinlaw to immediately replace Allen. Peters made the tough call to release the latter on Friday, so Washington’s GM needs Kinlaw to make more of an impact to justify the decision.

It’s a gamble based on Kinlaw’s less-than impressive track record for production. More than one reporter with knowledge of Kinlaw has expressed surprise at how much money the Commanders handed him.

Commanders GM Called Out for Javon Kinlaw Deal

Questions are bound to be asked about the deal Peters rubber-stamped. Especially since Kinlaw’s hardly lived up to the billing as the 14th player drafted by the 49ers in 2020, when Peters was in the front office.

An above-average stint with the New York Jets last season has helped Kinlaw get paid in an inflated market, but there’s still surprise at the numbers involved.

Among those surprised, The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami tried to be diplomatic. He simply posted, “Cutting Jonathan Allen to save $15.5M and then paying Javon Kinlaw a guaranteed $30M … is interesting. Adam Peters is a very smart exec. But that’s interesting.”

Kawakami’s kinder take was echoed with more confusion by Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Branch asked, “Has Javon Kinlaw improved — like, dramatically — since 2023?”

That sense of disbelief was shared by NBCS49ers analyst Matt Maiocco. He had to “admit that I did not forecast Javon Kinlaw to Washington (or any other team) on a three-year, $45 million contract with $30M guaranteed, as @RapSheet just reported.”

It’s hardly a shock so many who cover the 49ers are raising eyebrows at Kinlaw’s payday. He logged just five sacks and started only 28 games during four years with the NFC West outfit.

Those numbers are modest, but not everybody believes Kinlaw has been overpaid. Among them, John Chapman of The 49ers Rush thinks it’s “funny seeing people be happy that they didn’t get Javon Kinlaw. His tape is so solid and has been for back to back years. 49ers fans forget he was the best DLine by far in the 2023 playoff run.”

It is funny seeing people be happy that they didn't get Javon Kinlaw. His tape is so solid and has been for back to back years.

49ers fans forget he was the best DLine by far in the 2023 playoff run. https://t.co/QWuRMtkLC8 — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) March 10, 2025

Kinlaw might have had his moments en route to the Niners reaching their last Super Bowl. Just like he flashed game-wrecking ability with the Jets, but it’s still highly debatable he’ll be an upgrade over Allen.

Commanders Could Miss Jonathan Allen

He dealt with a torn pec last season and showed signs of slowing down, but Allen can still be a formidable force along the interior. The 30-year-old is a powerhouse who is able to push the pocket and was arguably the Commanders’ best player against the run.

Allen’s enduring talents are why he already has a strong market. His suitors include a contender from the NFC North, while Peters won’t want to see Allen land with a division rival.

No longer having Allen at the heart of the defensive line increases the burden on nose tackle Daron Payne. He’s going to need plenty of help, something the Commanders are now counting on raw 2024 second-round pick Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton and inconsistent Kinlaw to provide.

It’s a risk, even if Kinlaw comes close to earning all that money.