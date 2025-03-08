Former Commanders HC Speaks Out About ‘Tough’ Jonathan Allen Move

It’s official, Jonathan Allen is no longer a member of the Washington Commanders, and one of his former head coaches, Jay Gruden, thinks the decision to release the talented defensive tackle was a “tough move.”

Gruden, who coached in Washington from 2014 to 2019, posted his take on ‘X’ on Friday, March 7, the same day Allen’s release was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Gruden, Allen is a “helluva of a player and I’m sure he’s going to land somewhere else. Tough move for the Commanders, man. Losing a player of his talent and his skill-set, not a lot of depth on that defensive line, so they’re going to have to go out and get somebody in the draft or free agency.”

Gruden is right to endorse Allen’s talent and point out how the 30-year-old will be missed along a defensive line short on formidable game-wreckers. Allen isn’t quite the player he was when he went to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2021 and ’22, but he can still disrupt the line of scrimmage consistently when healthy.

His enduring ability was valuable, but it couldn’t offset the hefty salary cap hit general manager Adam Peters was keen to save or pass on to another team. The latter wasn’t an option after the Commanders couldn’t find a trade partner for Allen.

Attention will now turn to how best to replace him and hoping he doesn’t wind up with a division rival.

Cost Made Jonathan Allen Move Inevitable for Commanders

As ESPN’s John Keim pointed out, “By releasing Allen, Washington saves $16.3 million in cap space.” That’s a significant saving, even for a team that was already salary cap rich.

The rich have gotten richer after Spotrac.com co-founder Michael Ginnitti revealed “The release of DL Jonathan Allen leaves behind $6M of dead cap, creating $16.35M of space for the #Commanders, who now hold a league runner-up $95M of Top 51 space.”

Having ample resources already in the bank afforded the Commanders the chance to trade Allen. Unfortunately it didn’t happen, even though Keim reported “Sources said a handful of teams expressed interest in Allen but anticipated his release and felt they could sign him to a more desirable deal.”

Keim also identified second-year pro Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton as the most likely candidate to step forward as Allen’s replacement. Newton flashed some potential as a rookie in 2024, but he’s still raw, so the Commanders would be wise to cast a wider net for Allen alternatives.

Perhaps far enough to reach for a hidden gem in the 2025 NFL draft. That choice would accelerate the youth drive Peters started by drafting Newton a year ago.

Yet, turning to the draft may not immediately help the Commanders at least replicate Allen’s impact. He made plays consistently as part of an emphasis on the defensive line begun on Gruden’s watch.

Jay Gruden Oversaw Jonathan Allen’s Formative Years

Gruden was still patrolling the sidelines when Allen was taken off the board with the 17th pick in 2017. Unfortunately, Allen arrived just after consecutive winning seasons, including a playoff berth in 2015.

Allen was the first of three Alabama defensive tackles acquired for premium draft capital. College teammate Daron Payne joined Allen as a fellow first-round pick in 2018. Payne arrived four years before Phidarian Mathis swapped the Crimson Tide for life in Washington as a second-rounder, two years after Ron Rivera had replaced Gruden.

Mathis never made the grade and was released last December, but Payne has enjoyed moments of dominance. Notably, during a breakout ’22 season when he notched 11.5 sacks.

Yet, as good as Payne has been, he’s never shown the same consistency as Allen. The latter has still been winning the last two years, despite dealing with the ageing process and a torn pec.

Many of Allen’s best plays from 2023 and ’24 were highlighted by Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn.

Replacing this level of disruption won’t be easy. Especially when capable in-season pickups Sheldon Day, Carl Davis and Jalyn Holmes are all free agents.

Peters will need to be just as canny in this year’s market if he’s going to find a genuine upgrade for Allen.