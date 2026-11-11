Commanders GM Fires Strong Message on Offense’s Latest Late-Game Mistake

Since Sunday, pundits have criticized the Washington Commanders for not attempting to throw a pass into the end zone on the final play of the Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

After Wednesday morning, count Commanders general manager Adam Peters among the critics.

“There’s a couple things on that, but I think, the bottom line, the ball needs to go in the end zone there,” said Peters of the final play in Week 9 during his Wednesday appearance on 106.7 The Fan. “At that point, when Chig does get that, and he did a nice job breaking tackles and trying to make a play, but then at that point, you have to lateral the ball and try to get it in the end zone.

“But really, in essence, you gotta get the ball in the end zone on that last play.”

Peters stressed that point again when asked a follow-up question on whether the final play was designed to be a lateral to quarterback Jayden Daniels or any other player.

“I don’t want to get into the specifics of the play,” Peters added. “But I think you guys know, on those last couple plays, we gotta get it into the end zone there to have a chance.”

The Commanders called the final play of the fourth quarter while trailing by seven points. Washington’s offense was at the Los Angeles 31-yard line, and yet, with three seconds remaining, Daniels threw the ball short over the middle to tight end Chig Okonkwo.

His attempt to lateral ended in a Rams fumble recovery to end the game.

Commanders GM Adam Peters Responds to Team’s Questionable Decision to End Week 9

If Washington’s short throw with three seconds left was the first unusual late-game decision this season, it might have passed without much commentary. But the Commanders have made several questionable late-game decisions this season.

It’s left pundits criticizing everyone from offensive coordinator David Blough, head coach Dan Quinn and Daniels.

Peters didn’t call out anyone specifically after the short throw from the 31-yard line Sunday. But he clearly didn’t defend the decision either.

It was certainly a far cry from what Quinn said to the media this week on Blough after the Rams loss. In an interview with 7DC News’ Scott Abraham, Quinn called the Commanders OC an “incredibly competitive and talented guy” then added fans “don’t see what goes into all of the calls to get there.”

Again, it’s not clear Peters was indirectly sending a message to Blough with his commentary on the final play. Peters could just as easily have been signaling to Quinn and Daniels that they messed up the last call in Week 9.

But it’s safe to assume general criticism of the play is for the OC.

Washington’s GM reaction to the final play also notably came after Daniels had an eye brow-raising comment on Blough to reporters Tuesday.

“He’s first-time coordinator, so he has growing pains that he’s going through,” Daniels said, via The Washington Sun’s Martenzie Johnson. “It’s not going to be perfect as much as you want it to be, but we’re still continuing to stick to the process and really just going from there.”

A glass-half full person would see that as a realistic but positive take on the Commanders OC. On the other hand, it’s not exactly a ringing endorsement for Blough.

Again, Quinn called him “talented.”

After losing to the Rams, the Commanders are trying to regroup quickly to bounce back against the New York Giants on Thursday night. It’s arguably a must-win game for Washington to stay in the NFC East race.