Dan Quinn Speaks Out About ‘Unacceptable’ Commanders Coach

Dan Quinn’s under increasing pressure after every defeat for the Washington Commanders, but the head coach knows there’s plenty of heat to go around and he’s spoken out about an under-fire assistant facing criticism for “unacceptable” and “unexplainable” decisions.”

Quinn sat down for an interview with Scott Abraham of 7DC News, and the conversation turned to offensive coordinator David Blough. Specifically, the first-year play-caller’s role in some baffling calls at crucial moments late in multiple games this season.

As Quinn told Abraham, Blough’s an “incredibly competitive and talented guy. They don’t see what goes into all of the calls to get there.”

Quinn wants Commanders’ coaches and players to collectively share the blame for their repeated end-of-game failures. That’s becoming an increasingly tough sell when Blough’s offense and his quirky play-calling have been at the heart of those failures.

Shielding Blough from blame just got harder after franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels offered only a lukewarm assessment of his OC. Daniels didn’t go to bat for a young play-caller, but a former Washington head coach was downright scathing of Blough’s performance.

Ex-Commanders Head Coach Skewers David Blough

The latest head-scratcher involved Blough not calling a pass to the end zone when the Commanders needed a touchdown with three seconds remaining against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Instead, Blough called for quarterback Daniels to throw underneath to tight end Chig Okonkwo, killing the clock in the process.

Daniels tried to defend the strange play, but his words did nothing to ease the growing pressure on Blough. That pressure was put into words by former Commanders’ head coach Jay Gruden.

He told 106.7 The Fan what happened against the Rams is “unexplainable and it can’t happen. I mean this is NFL football. You only get one chance a week to try win a game, and you have two opportunities to push this game into overtime or go for two and win the game at home against a pretty good Rams team who’s trying to save their season, and you don’t even take a shot it. That’s really unacceptable.”

Gruden also noted other mistakes late in games this season. Including the “two-point conversion against Philly. Throwing a shovel pass to Bates, who has like three yards in his career after the catch is an odd one.”

The reference to Daniels targeting backup blocking tight end John Bates with the game on the line in Week 1 is telling. It was the start of a trend of Quinn having to defend Blough’s curious calls.

He’s been busy doing the same ever since, but the responsibility ultimately rests with the man in charge.

Buck Stops With Dan Quinn

Quinn wants better execution from coaches and players, but he’s the one in overall charge of the big-picture details during games. Making sure his team is aware and disciplined enough to play smart, situational football is the most important part of Quinn’s job.

It’s not happening this season, and worse still, it’s the Commanders’ best player who’s suffering. Daniels is a part of too many late-game gaffes, but that’s hardly surprising given the lack of battle-tested voices around him.

The problem resides at the coaching level, per The Team 980’s Chris Russell. He pointed out Daniels and the Commanders “lost/let go of Kliff Kingsbury, Brian Johnson, Tavita Pritchard & Bobby Johnson (OL) + game mgt VP Dave Gardi last off-season, along with several defensive assistants — they brought in DJ Williams from outside the walls & a couple of smaller assistants. It should not be a surprise that they’ve struggled in so many areas. Everyone wants young & fresh, but experience matters.”

Blough was supposed to expand Kingsbury’s supposedly predictable offense. Instead, Daniels looks like he has too much to think about in a system not ideally suited to his talents, while his 31-year-old coordinator continues to appear similarly overwhelmed.

This worrying dynamic is Quinn’s cue to interject himself more during the play-calling process in key moments. He should also help 48-year-old first-time defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, after a Commanders starter blasted the defense for failing to adjust to the same plays against the Rams.

If Quinn can’t find the right things to say when the pressure’s on to provide his young assistants with the right guidelines, the Commanders will continue to struggle.