Austin Ekeler Sends Warning to Commanders’ Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders are pinning their hopes for the future on rookie Jayden Daniels, so running back Austin Ekeler doesn’t want the dual-threat quarterback taking any chances with his body.

Ekeler has warned Daniels about the dangers of running too often and inviting contact in the pros. Speaking to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones on Monday, August 5, Ekeler urged Daniels to “let the runners run, let the throwers throw. Every once in a while, if you have a gap, get down. Get down, right, if you can because you’re not built like we are to go and take hits. It’s a little different, it’s a lot different than college, the speed of the game, the size, the strength.”

Although Ekeler expects Daniels to adapt his game to the pros, the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft won a Heisman Trophy in part because of his dynamic rushing skills. Those skills helped Daniels scamper for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final year at LSU.

Being a gifted runner is a legitimate part of what makes Daniels a playmaker. It’s a threat defenses can’t ignore, and one the Commanders shouldn’t ditch completely.

The trick will be striking a delicate balancing act between turning Daniels loose on the ground in the right moments, while avoiding the kind of punishing workload that once broke another No. 2 pick.

Commanders Must Avoid RGIII Repeat With Jayden Daniels

This isn’t the first time Daniels and the Commanders have been warned about the need to limit the player’s exposure to hits. The parallels to Robert Griffin III are obvious.

He was another multi-faceted playmaker who heard his named called second overall by Washington in 2012. Griffin took the league by storm operating an option and pistol-based offense heavily dependant on his mobility, en route to being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

While Griffin dominated defenses, he also took a frightening amount of punishment. Eventually, he broke down after suffering a career-altering knee injury against the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs.

The Commanders may have exposed Griffin too much with the kind of designed runs highlighted by Throw Deep Publishing, but it’s fair to ask was it worth the risk? Had Griffin not tore up his knee, ironically trying to recover a fumble, not taking off on a run, Washington may have been Super Bowl bound.

When Robert Griffin III was at his prime, it was must see TV. He ran the Washington offense like it was a video game. He brought designed QB run to the NFL. #RG3 #SpreadOffense pic.twitter.com/Fu2GImrn9G — Throw Deep Publishing (@TDPublishing) February 3, 2024

Nobody in the league was stopping that offense while Griffin was upright and healthy.

Daniels can have a similar impact thanks to his ability to create big plays in multiple forms at any time. Like when he gashed Florida for an 85-yard touchdown sprint.

What Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will want to see is Daniels making smart decisions about when to avoid collisions and when to take that extra risk for more yards.

Decision-making takes on greater significance when 6-foot-4, 210-pound Daniels has a similar physical profile to RGIII, who played at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds. Neither possesses the bulk to absorb prolonged impact.

Fortunately for Daniels, the presence of a steady veteran like Ekeler in the backfield can only help the QB’s learning curve.

Austin Ekeler Can Bring Stability to Commanders’ Offense

Ekeler is a veteran with the power and savvy to beat defenses on the deck and through the air. The 29-year-old is a pass-catching specialist who’s snared 465 career receptions.

That number shows Ekeler can be a safety valve for Daniels. An obvious checkdown who can convince the junior signal-caller to take a short throw before running.

Ekeler’s other value will come from his partnership with fellow running back Brian Robinson Jr. The latter is a potential breakout player in Kingsbury’s offense. Robinson and Ekeler can form a tandem prolific enough to ensure Daniels is more comfortable handing off than keeping the ball.

Playing within this sensible framework is how Daniels achieves longevity in the NFL, but there should still be room for him to run in select moments. Defenses trying to contain Ekeler, Robinson, tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be overwhelmed if a Daniels run is a legitimate part, not a feature, of the Commanders’ offense.