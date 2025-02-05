Commanders Urged to Make Bengals WR ‘Highest-Paid’ in the NFL

Giving a quarterback as special as Jayden Daniels better wide receivers is something the Washington Commanders should take seriously this offseason, even if it means making Tee Higgins the “highest-paid” at his position in the NFL.

The Commanders are urged to give the Cincinnati Bengals wideout the big bucks by Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team. Mosher believes “now is the time to be aggressive” in 2025 free agency, thanks to Daniels’ obvious talent and an enviable amount of space under the salary cap.

That space should be dedicated to Higgins, who “is the top player on the market, and the Commanders could easily make him the highest-paid receiver in the league,” according to Mosher.

While Mosher thinks “adding Higgins with Terry McLaurin would ensure that Washington has enough playmakers to win the NFC next season,” there are good reasons for the Commanders to avoid this deal.

Commanders Don’t Need to Overpay for Tee Higgins

Higgins is a gifted vertical threat whose flair for taking the top off defenses would be welcome in any offense. The problem is the Commanders already have McLaurin in that role.

He’s the dynamic, big-play threat on the perimeter who snagged 12 catches for 20-plus yards this season, including five grabs of 40 or more. McLaurin thrived as the outside receiver in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s schemes, and it’s debatable if Higgins would be an upgrade.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is a size and speed mismatch against most coverage. He’s got the straight-line speed to make plays like this touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, highlighted by Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life.

Plays like these are impressive, but they don’t mask the fact Higgins has never been a No. 1 receiver. That role has been owned by Bengals All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase.

If Higgins hasn’t been a go-to receiver, why should the Commanders pay him like one? Especially when Kingsbury’s offense needs a different kind of target.

Commanders Need Different Receiver

What the Commanders need more than Higgins is a true playmaker between the numbers. Something a trade for a former Super Bowl MVP would yield.

Higgins has been a popular choice for the Commanders, but he’s not a slot specialist. Nor are incumbents like veterans Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder, both of whom are also free agents.

Perhaps 2024 NFL draft third-round pick Luke McCaffrey can grow into this niche role. It’s possible, but the converted quarterback has a ways to go after getting just 24 targets as a rookie.

There are receivers elsewhere on this year’s free-agency market who are comfortable making catches between numbers. Wideouts like a $60 million standout for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More specifically, Commanders general manager Adam Peters has cost-effective alternatives to Higgins. Alternatives like a true burner who plays for NFC East rivals the New York Giants.

Peters could even settle for re-signing Dyami Brown, who proved a hero of this postseason. Brown represents a bargain with a market value projected by Spotrac.com to be worth a modest $1.9 million.

That’s a snip for a 25-year-old who possesses similar deep speed to Higgins, as well as an existing rapport with Daniels. All for a fraction of the cost.

Retaining Brown and acquiring a natural slot receiver makes more sense than paying over the odds for Higgins.