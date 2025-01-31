Commanders Named ‘Optimal Fit’ for Giants WR in Free Agency

Adding a credible wide receiver alongside primary playmaker Terry McLaurin makes sense for the Washington Commanders this offseason, and they only need look as far as NFC East rivals the New York Giants to sign proven deep threat Darius Slayton in free agency.

It’s an “optimal” fit of a team and player, according to The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher. He rates Slayton as “one of the better deep threats” in the NFL.

Mosher pointed out how “despite below-average quarterback play for most of his career, Slayton has averaged a whopping 15.0 yards per reception. Since 2019, only two receivers have averaged more yards per catch than Slayton on at least 200 receptions (A.J. Brown, Mike Williams).”

To strengthen his case, Mosher referenced how “we saw Darnell Mooney make a big impact for the Falcons last season as a true No. 2 receiver and Slayton could post similar numbers in 2025. Look for him to join a squad with a proven quarterback and No. 1 receiver this offseason.”

The requirements of a “proven quarterback and No. 1 receiver” can easily be met by the Commanders thanks to McLaurin and sensational rookie passer Jayden Daniels.

Darius Slayton Has Thrived in Niche Role for Giants

Slayton has been the true vertical threat the Giants hoped 2023 third-round draft pick Jalin Hyatt would become. While Hyatt’s struggled, Slayton has stayed steadily productive in the deep areas of the field.

The 28-year-old was one of the few targets now former quarterback Daniel Jones felt comfortable going to for big plays. Like when Jones and Slayton connected for a 30-yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, a “deep horizontal cross” highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

This play was typical of Slayton’s ability to stretch the field. The talent has endured, despite Jones faltering and eventually being released, leaving backups Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito to close out the season throwing passes.

It didn’t matter to Slayton who was throwing the ball. He still averaged an impressive 11.5 yards before catch average, the joint-second most of his career, per Pro Football Reference.

Adding Slayton to the mix will give Daniels a straight-line speedster who can take the top off of defenses in an instant, and for a bargain price.

Commanders Need Vertical Threat

Combining Slayton’s speed with Daniels’ arm strength would punish coverage shells with two deep safeties. The Giants gave an ample demonstration of the theory in practice when Slayton split double coverage over the top against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, a catch highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Daniels and McLaurin established a rapport for deep connections this season. McLaurin snagging a 32-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 put Daniels “2nd in deep passing EPA (+37.5) among quarterbacks,” according to Next Gen Stats.

The problem is there’s not another sudden-strike receiver on the roster if breakout playoff star Dyami Brown leaves in free agency. Fortunately, Slayton qualifies as an excellent replacement for Brown, particularly on a contract projected by Spotrac.com to be two years and pay $15.9 million annually.

That would be cheaper than a trade for a disgruntled vertical burner, who’s still worth the risk for the Commanders.