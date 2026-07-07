Commanders Labeled Top Landing Spot For 8-Time Pro Bowl WR Amid Brandon Aiyuk Drama

It appears that everybody is now fed up with Brandon Aiyuk’s antics. After months of speculation about him potentially joining the Washington Commanders, he has turned perhaps his biggest supporter into another enemy. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been “beefing” with his former Arizona State University teammate on social media. This came as a result of Aiyuk seemingly calling him and his mother out in a post.

With Aiyuk likely alienating himself completely from his biggest connection, the team will have to explore other routes for a second wide receiver option.

The team is cemented with Terry McLaurin leading the top spot, but after not re-signing Deebo Samuel, the rest of the receiver room is up in the air.

Washington drafted Antonio Williams in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He currently seems to be in line to become Daniel’s next best option at the position.

The team also brought back Dyami Brown after a year off in Jacksonville. Brown has been making waves throughout Minicamp, but it’s unlikely that he will break out into a top-tier threat in his sixth season.

The rest of the room includes Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, and Treylon Burks. All players who have flashed areas of expertise, but none of whom have ever surpassed 500 receiving yards in a season.

This leads the Commanders back to the well if they’re looking for a more established option to support McLaurin.

Pro Football & Sports Network’s Cooper Kleinberg believes that Washington is a top landing spot for Tyreek Hill as a result.

Tyreek Hill Would Complement Commanders’ WR Room Perfectly

“Simply put, there’s not enough proven talent surrounding Daniels heading into his third NFL season,” Kleinberg echoes.

“Signing Hill, however, would solve that problem immediately. As long as Hill is healthy, he and McLaurin would form one of the league’s most formidable receiving duos while giving Daniels another proven weapon as Washington aims to return to contention in 2026.”

This is not the first time Washington has been urged to target the eight-time Pro Bowler. Hill has been one of the most explosive receiving threats since entering the league in 2016. The downside is that he’s now 32 years old and returning from a gruesome torn ACL and dislocated knee injury that he suffered in Week four of 2025.

That said, when healthy, Hill still has the potential to be the scariest wide receiver in all of football.

His speed has been his biggest calling card, and if he retains any level of it post-injury, he will be the perfect vertical threat for the Commanders’ offense. With Hill controlling the deep game, McLaurin could operate more effectively over the middle and allow Antonio Williams to cover underneath.

Tyreek Hill Appears Committed To Playing Next Season

After speculation of retirement, Hill officially announced on Instagram back in February that “The Cheeta Will Be Back”.

Hill then followed up that announcement with a look into his rehab in a YouTube video posted two weeks ago titled “Cheeta, Reborn – Intro”.

Hill appears to be gearing up for action, and his addition to the Commanders’ roster could be just what the doctor ordered.