Commanders’ $120 Million WR Target Deemed ‘Untradable’ After Latest Social Media Post

The Brandon Aiyuk saga continues to get weirder for the Washington Commanders, but it’s hard to say if it’s necessarily worse. Brandon Aiyuk continued his hot streak of posting questionable videos online. Just a day after claiming that he would sign with Washington if the San Francisco 49ers cut him, he posted a video of himself dropping literal money on the floor in his closet.

Brandon Aiyuk’s latest IG story shows him in a closet, tossing a bunch of money on the ground as another reminder to the 49ers of the money he’s made from them. https://t.co/N4u3O0W9fj pic.twitter.com/RREHEmnfGr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 25, 2026

The video was likely intended to represent how much money the 49ers have wasted on him, but there is an ironic flipside about the money Aiyuk has lost because of his antics.

After Aiyuk’s latest string of posts, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler stated, “He’s lighting money on fire is what he’s doing. Every time he puts an Instagram video out right now. He is on the left squad list for the 49ers still. To get off that list, he has to apply to Commissioner Roger Goodell. He has to file paperwork. I’m told that hasn’t happened. I’m told the 49ers haven’t given any firm indication to him whether he’s going to be cut, traded, whatever. Teams I talk to say he’s essentially untradable right now.”

Brandon Aiyuk May Be Diminishing The Commanders’ Interest In Him

Fowler went on to say that if/when Aiyuk is cut, he will likely have to sign a veteran minimum deal. Now, if the Commanders are truly interested, then all of this is good news. Landing Aiyuk without a trade and for a low contract is ideal if that is the route they want to go. On the flip side, his off-the-field demeanor certainly has to have them questioning if he’s worth the trouble.

Let’s not forget that one of Aiyuk’s connections to the Commanders beyond Jayden Daniels is general manager Adam Peters. Peters worked as the assistant GM in San Francisco before landing his job in Washington. He’s certainly still got trusted connections in the Bay who may be warning him about Aiyuk.

The longer that this situation plays out, the less appealing Aiyuk looks. Beyond his social media frenzy attack, Washington also has to consider that he has played a game since October of 2024.

All this to say that the former All-Pro $120 million receivers’ value appears to be diminishing day by day.

Brandon Aiyuk Is Stirring Up Controversy Online Between Former Players

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy came out last week supporting Aiyuk’s online actions on his Speakeasy podcast. His claim was about Aiyuk fighting back against the owners.

“I like it, man, ay, it’s time to fight back. Don’t let these owners…try to own you. Them days is over with. So if you want to move and go to a different team, why not? Let’s go, Commanders!”

Former Seahawk and 49ers corner Richard Sherman then responded on his podcast, saying, “I don’t know Shady [LeSean McCoy]…I don’t know if I agree with that because they paid him $30 million to catch the football. They pay him $30 million to show up, to play receiver for the San Francisco 49ers. Not be owned, not be anything. Like its goods and services.”

Then former Washington defender Su’a Cravens responded to the whole situation by posting on X, “Yea I can’t even try to defend this anymore brotha… Sherm gave me the timeline and so far, you haven’t even filed a grievance for a wrongdoing on the teams part?? So what’s your goal here?? The 49ers hold all the cards, acting careless won’t force their hand! They can shelf you like an industry artist that signed a 360 deal in perpetuity… Who in your corner is giving you advice?! Where’s your agent?! The league is great at showing players nobody is bigger than the program…are you sure you ready to hang them up???? Because that’s where this is stalemate is headed. I just hope Aiyuk is content with whatever decision he ends up making.”

It’s unclear if Aiyuk really has a plan, but undoubtedly, what he’s doing certainly has people talking.