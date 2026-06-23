LeSean McCoy Sends Strong Message About Commanders’ $120 Million WR Target

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been a controversial topic this offseason. Aiyuk’s drama has spanned from surprising to bizarre. The former first-round pick signed a four-year, $120 million contract following his All-Pro season in 2023, before sustaining an ACL and MCL tear seven games in 2024. He then refused to return to team activities in 2025, leading the Niners to void the guarantees in his contract. That sparked rumors of an inevitable breakup between the two parties, opening the door for the Commanders.

Aiyuk’s pre-existing relationship with not only Jayden Daniels but also former 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters was notable.

Adding a 28-year-old talent with pre-existing chemistry to a wide receiver room in need of another playmaker is enticing.

However, as time has passed and the 49ers have refused to move on from Aiyuk without a trade, his antics have gotten…stranger.

The wideout has posted a series of videos on social media alluding to his distaste for the 49ers while promoting his connection with Washington.

In his latest Instagram story, he blatantly just yelled out, “Go Commanders! Go Commanders! Go Commanders! Raise Hail! Take Command!”

While Aiyuk’s antics have received scrutiny from some, including 49ers teammate George Kittle, he did just receive praise from an unlikely source.

Brandon Aiyuk Receives Support From Former Philadelphia Eagles Superstar

Former NFL running back and Philadelphia Eagles superstar LeSean McCoy recently shared his support for Aiyuk on his Speakeasy Podcast.

“I ain’t going to lie, he’s [Brandon Aiyuk] become my favorite wide receiver”, McCoy stated.

“I like it, man, ay, it’s time to fight back. Don’t let these owners…try to own you. Them days is over with. So if you want to move and go to a different team, why not? Let’s go, Commanders! I like it. That’s because, look, man, things didn’t work out in San Francisco. Really good coach, really good organization, but it didn’t work out. So let me leave. He lost money, he didn’t make money he was supposed to make because of whatever happened…Don’t judge until you really know what they’ve got going on…If he is really that focused on throwing shots at the Niners to go to Washington to play, there’s something there that happened to him that, for him, it’s a big reason why I’m leaving.”

There Is Still One Big Aiyuk Question Left Unanswered

McCoy touched on the real crux of this entire Aiyuk situation. We still do not have a definitive answer on what really transpired between Aiyuk and the Niners that made the relationship so sour.

For the Commanders, they have to take everything into account and determine if a venture into Aiyuk’s addition is really worth it or if his inclusion would stir up unnecessary problems within a team entering a crucial bounce-back season.

The Commanders will continue to monitor the situation as it plays out, as it seems more likely that Aiyuk will eventually become available.