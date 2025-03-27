Commanders Position Leader Named ‘Best Trade Asset’ Pre-Draft

Trading has been something Adam Peters has been happy to do, so long as the general manager for the Washington Commanders has been acquiring talent, but he could offload a position leader to make way for an exciting prospect from the 2025 NFL draft.

It would require dealing starting running back Brian Robinson Jr., according to Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus. He believes that “with Robinson only under contract for one more year and this draft class being rich at the position, trading him in favor of a rookie would be plausible.”

To strengthen his case, Locker also pointed out how Robinson’s “PFF rushing grade has declined in all three seasons, and his 34 missed tackles forced in 2024 tied for 27th out of 31 qualified rushers.”

That last statistic is telling. Particularly as it relates to the ability of a supposed lead workhorse to absorb punishment and still keep the running game viable.

Robinson is having trouble doing those things, while the Commanders can’t ignore any chance to put a more dynamic talent at any of the skill positions around gifted quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Brian Robinson Jr. a Declining Force

Breaking fewer tackles is a sign a running back is becoming easier for defenses to take to the ground. What’s equally troubling about Robinson’s production is how his numbers are also decreasing before contact.

The 26-year-old averaged only two yards before contact per rushing attempt in 2024, according to Pro Football Reference. Some of the blame can be attributed to a less-than-physically dominant offensive line more focused on keeping prized asset Daniels clean, but that’s just one part of the story.

Robinson is also struggling to make the most of well-blocked runs. It’s hardly surprising when the third-round pick in the 2022 draft lacks true breakaway speed, natural shiftiness and overwhelming power.

The plain truth is Robinson’s a steady grinder, but not a spectacular playmaker. Putting one of those in the backfield would only be a good thing for Daniels.

Commanders Can’t Ignore Draft Running Backs

Moving on from Robinson will be easier when Austin Ekeler is still on the roster for another year and Jeremy McNichols returned in free agency this year. Both are veteran all-rounders, but neither is marquee RB1 material.

Finding one of those in the upcoming draft class shouldn’t be too tough. Not when there’s a comprehensive range of versatile runners about to enter the pros, two of whom should appeal to Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

A prospect like Omarion Hampton could be the bruising power back James Conner was for Kingsbury with the Arizona Cardinals, a role Robinson has struggled to adopt. Hampton’s numbers fit the “profile of a true workhorse RB,” according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis.

Expecting Hampton to still be available with the 29th pick is optimistic, but the Commanders could wait for somebody like Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson. He’s a fit for the 61st pick, per Josh Edwards of CBS Sports.

Henderson produced at a high level, with former All-Pro RB and current NFL.com Analyst Maurice Jones-Drew noting how the 22-year-old “recorded at least 100 scrimmage yards in three of Ohio State’s four College Football Playoff games this past season, helping pave the way for the Buckeyes to win the national title.”

Swapping Robinson for a more natural big-play threat fits the direction the Commanders are going in with Daniels leading the offense. The signal-caller’s own rushing skills will be boosted by smart trade acquisition, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and his ability to double up as a running back, but drafting a lead back for the future makes sense.

Especially if Peters can add a decent pick in return for Robinson.