Commanders Named Fit for ‘Instant Upgrade’ Over Noah Igbinoghene

Getting better at cornerback has been a difficult process for the Washington Commanders, with recent free-agent signings and trade acquisitions not making the grade, but things would be different if the team acquires Byron Murphy Jr. from the Minnesota Vikings in 2025 NFL free agency.

Murphy’s a good fit for the Commanders because he “could step in as an instant upgrade over free agent Noah Igbinoghene in the slot, as he can play on the outside against two-receiver sets,” according to Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus.

Significantly, Cameron also mentioned how Commanders “general manager Adam Peters isn’t giving up on Marshon Lattimore amid his struggles, and should the veteran bounce back in 2025, a pairing with Murphy could revamp this secondary.”

The idea the Commanders will persist with erratic four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore was recently confirmed by Peters. He’s hoping Lattimore will improve after not living up to the billing following an expensive mid-season trade from the New Orleans Saints.

Lattimore didn’t deliver as a shutdown corner, but he wasn’t the only veteran on the depth chart who disappointed.

Byron Murphy Jr. Makes Sense for Commanders

There are two good reasons for Peters to use some of the ample free-agency cash at the Commanders disposal to sign Murphy. One involves the ball skills that allowed the 27-year-old to snatch six interceptions and break up 14 passes, both career-high tallies.

His best theft was this one-handed snag against former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

The Commanders simply don’t have another cornerback as opportunistic as Murphy. Nor can many defensive backs on the roster match his versatility.

Murphy can play inside or on the perimeter. Perhaps more importantly, he’s comfortable in man coverage, producing a 74.8 percent success rate, having played man on 28.9 percent of his snaps, per Player Profiler.

One reason Murphy was able to thrive on an island was because of the Vikings’ aggressive and sophisticated blitz schemes. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores posted the highest blitz percentage in the league at 38.9, according to Pro Football Reference.

Effects of the swarming pressure on quarterbacks helped Murphy make big plays. Like this interception of Joe Flacco against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, highlighted by The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.

The Commanders blitzed 31.5 percent of the time, but they don’t possess edge-rushers as prolific as Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, who combined for 23.5 sacks for the Vikings.

Peters can fix the problem on the edges, either by trading for an All-Pro, or through making another Bobby Wagner-style signing on the veteran market. Yet, no matter how they bolster their options at defensive end, the Commanders will also need a bluechip cornerback.

Commanders Must Get Better at Cornerback

The trade for Lattimore has so far fallen flat, but it’s not the only problem the Commanders are facing at cornerback. Last year’s arrivals in free agency, Igbinoghene and Michael Davis Jr., also faltered.

Igbinoghene gave up three touchdowns through the air, per Pro Football Reference, while Davis made just two starts. Their issues compounded the ongoing frailty of incumbent cover man Benjamin St-Juste.

The lone bright spot was rookie Mike Sainristil, who showed off playmaking skills and even some shutdown capabilities outside the numbers. Sainristil can also play the slot, so pairing him with Murphy would add different looks to the Commanders’ coverage schemes.

Those looks can offset any ongoing problems rushing the passer.